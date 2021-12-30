ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss To Lose Another Coach Post Sugar Bowl?

By Cole Thompson
 4 days ago

Wilson Love is expected to head to the Pac-12 in the coming days

Ole Miss is already set to replace Jeff Lebby at offensive coordinator. Who else could be leaving following Saturday's showdown in New Orleans?

According to On3Sports' Matt Zenitz , Oregon is expected to hire Ole Miss head strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love for the same position in Eugene. The Ducks will be replacing Aaron Feld, who is expected to leave for Miami and join the new staff of Mario Cristobal.

Love played four seasons at Alabama (2010-13), where he was a defensive end and three-time All-SEC Academic selection. He graduated with a degree in Commerce and Business Administration and later spent time as a grad assistant under Nick Saban.

During his three seasons in Tuscaloosa coaching, Love served defensive grad assistant (2014) and then moved into the strength program (2015-16). He would later would head strength coach at Florida Atlantic under current Rebels coach Lane Kiffin .

The Owls were a nightmare in the Conference USA for three seasons under Kiffin. The team posted two C-USA titles and dominated on both sides of the trenches. When Kiffin was offered the Rebels, position, Love followed.

When asked about the departure of Lebby, Kiffin told reporters that it's a natural part of the process for successful programs to lose coaches over time.

"I don't take it personal," Kiffin said last month. "It's part of the business when you're playing really well. Your assistant coaches, people want to come get them. If you're losing, why would people want your coaches?"

New Oregon coach Dan Lanning has continued his quest to build a staff with SEC ties in the Pac-12. The Ducks hired Kenny Dillingham as their new offensive coordinator, who served at Auburn in 2019 before spending two years at Florida State.

The Ducks also added Texas A&M's Marshall Malchow, who will serve as chief of staff for football in 2022. Malchow played an influential role in helping the Aggies secure the top odds to finish with the No. 1 recruiting class this past cycle.

The No. 8 Rebels will face off against No. 7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m.

IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Oxford, MS
