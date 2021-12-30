ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 cars to fix safety defects

By Kate Gibson
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla is recalling nearly 500,000 cars in the U.S. due to technical troubles that could heighten the risk of a crash. The electric-vehicle maker plans to recall 356,309 Model 3 vehicles made between 2017 and 2020 because the rear-view camera cable harnesses could be damaged from opening and shutting...

