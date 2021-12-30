Many in Charleston get tested for COVID-19 after Christmas holiday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says they saw their second-highest day of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 222 new cases.

It came as the health department held a drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic.

The health department says Wednesday’s vaccine clinic was perfectly proportioned between the time it takes to contract COVID-19 during Christmastime and traveling and getting the test results back before people go back to work and school.

The most asked for service on Wednesday was COVID-19 testing.

Dr. Sherri Young, KCHD’s Health Officer said it felt like Deja vu from the beginning of the pandemic when people were getting tested for COVID-19.

Many were seeking to be preventive after being around someone over the holidays who either had or was exposed to the virus.

“I have been fully vaccinated, and with a booster but one of my coworkers sent me a text today and told me that she also has been fully vaccinated with a booster shot and she had a positive test,” said Fred Albert who got a COVID-19 test.

Still, others were there just to get flu shots, or to finally get their COVID-19 booster.

“I don’t have to wait for an appointment or nothing, I heard this event was going on so I wanted to get my booster,” said James Newbold.

“I think it’s my time now, they told us to wait six months and that’s the time I have on my vaccination card with my name,” said Marcelo Vasquez in Spanish as he showed 13 News his vaccination card.

Dr. Young says the jump in new cases was sudden.

“We’re following the exact same trajectory as the rest of the country right now, we’re seeing alarmingly elevated rates, high community transmission.”

The virus, she says, continues to spread despite the availability of the vaccine.

As we head into our third year of living with COVID-19, she says it’s good that the community showed up.

“We do expect the numbers to go up because of the holidays, people gathered, traveled and so we will see the numbers go up before they go down but community events like these are what’s going to help get it under control.”

According to the KCHD, a total of 351 tests were administered, 202 COVID-19 vaccines were given, and 47 flu vaccines were given.

