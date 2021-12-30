ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 found at Pennsylvania home died of COVID-19, says coroner

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alexis Loya
 4 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Three people found dead at a Pennsylvania home in late October appeared to have died from COVID-19, according to the coroner.

Authorities were called to a home in Conemaugh Township, about 70 miles east of Pittsburgh for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found three people dead in different areas of the property.

  • Ruth Kinsey, 68, found in the kitchen
  • Richard Kinsey, 70, found in the living room
  • Donald Kinsey, 62, was found in a camper in a barn on the property

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees released the autopsy results Wednesday citing their causes of death as COVID-19 following toxicology and micrology tests.

The three — who were siblings, Lees tells the Associated Press — had passed away five days before being found, the coroner reports. In October, he reported that the autopsies showed no outward or inward signs of trauma.

As of December 29, the state of Pennsylvania has reported over 36,500 COVID-related deaths, according to the Department of Health .

