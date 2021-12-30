ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What You Need to Know About the New Year's Eve Forecast

By Meteorologist David Bagley
nbcboston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like the sun won’t get to shine that much as we end the month and year on a mostly cloudy and damp note! We’ll continue to keep the threat for showers and sprinkles in the forecast Thursday afternoon, with temperatures in the 40s south and 30s...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY NIGHT: Tonight will be partly cloudy with light winds. A hard freeze is expected. That’s when the temperature drops below 28 degrees. Mid 20s are in the forecast tonight across our entire area. TUESDAY: Tuesday will be sunny and milder, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/3 Monday Snow Forecast

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens. (Credit: CBS2) Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits. (Credit: CBS2) Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS2) Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s. CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nbcboston.com

Minor Coastal Flooding, Snow for Some Monday

We’ve been spared by frigid temperatures the last couple of weeks, but our luck has finally run out! The calendar shows Jan. 3 on it and today will feel like January. Temperatures will be very cold across all of New England along with bitter cold wind chills! It will be a shock to the system for sure, so grab those winter jackets, hats, and gloves.
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Snow Is Mostly Missing New England Monday, But for How Long?

A significant ocean storm is mainly missing New England out to sea Monday evening, but the far northern edge of the precipitation has come close enough to graze the immediate south coast and Cape Cod with snow. There will be a very sharp cutoff as to who sees snow and...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy