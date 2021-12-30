ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Skating Rinks, Sledding Hills Now Open

By Alex Svejkovsky
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Grab your friends and family and hit up one of the many sledding hills or skating rinks now open around St. Cloud. St. Cloud Park and Recreation says outdoor ice rinks are open daily, with lighting...

Related
Ice Castles Opens in New Brighton January 7th Tickets on Sale Wednesday

These are photos from the exhibit in 2020, but it gives you an idea of what you can expect. It's in five different cities across the country, and New Brighton is one of them. Right before the pandemic hit with all of the closures of 2020, we were able to check out this great event. It's back for 2022, and opening next weekend. The hours and dates will be subject to the weather. The past few years the exhibit has been in Stillwater, Excelsior, and New Brighton, which is where it is again this year. It's really very cool. When you think about the time it took to make all of those ice formations that are anything from rooms, to tunnels, to slides both for kids and adults, it's pretty awesome.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Elk River Mom Builds Awesome Rainbow Igloo in Her Yard

When it's cold enough to build an igloo, you might as well do it. A mom in Elk River has created a super fun rainbow-colored igloo in her family's yard. Using 60 aluminum sheet pans from Costco, Tawnya Lynn froze ice every day, making some plain water-colored blocks of ice, as well as ones with food coloring added. She would freeze water overnight in the pans, Tawnya Lynn shared in the comments of the video:
ELK RIVER, MN
Schmitt: Colder Weather Will Improve Ice Fishing

Temperatures in the single digits later this week will strengthen the ice conditions locally. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says blue gill and crappie fishing has been great but walleye fishing hasn't been yet locally. Schmitt says the expected firmer ice conditions will lead to better flexibility for anglers looking for walleye. He says when temperatures stay below freezing and drop below or near zero degrees we make ice quickly.
ENVIRONMENT
Minnesota DNR Hosting First Day Hikes at Six State Parks

UNDATED -- Minnesotans will have the opportunity to get out and enjoy some fresh air at several state parks to ring in 2022. The Minnesota DNR is hosting First Day Hikes at six state parks on Saturday. Guided hiking and snowshoeing will be available at Minneopa State Park from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., William O’Brien State Park from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Mille Lacs Kathio State Park 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., and Itasca State Park, Lake Bemidji State Park, and Whitewater State Park from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Weekender: Paramount 100th Birthday, Half-Steps and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Looking for something to do with your family over Christmas? We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota. Check out the Half-Step Christmas Show at Pioneer Place, celebrate the Paramount Theatre's 100th Birthday, take the family for a day of ice skating in Sartell, celebrate a rustic Christmas service with Christmas in the Barn in Cold Spring, and tour Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Read more in The Weekender!
SARTELL, MN
