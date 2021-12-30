ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Pregnant bulldog needing C-section abandoned in baby pool behind elementary school

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tyler Thrasher
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8K9W_0dZ8G5gY00

WARNING: Story contains graphic details.

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) – A pregnant bulldog was abandoned in a baby pool beside a dumpster behind an elementary school Wednesday, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC).

The pregnant dog was found at 5:30 p.m. behind Norrell Elementary School in Richmond, Virginia.

Fauci: Arguments against vaccinating kids don’t ‘make any sense’

According to RACC, bulldogs’ anatomy requires them to have C-sections since they cannot typically reproduce on their own.

“Whoever owned this dog knew she was pregnant, hence the baby pool, and abandoned her when she needed help the most,” the organization said on Facebook .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHyzP_0dZ8G5gY00
Photo: Richmond Animal Care and Control

The dog was transported to Virginia Veterinary Centers and was confirmed to have multiple dead puppies inside of her.

As of Thursday morning, RACC said the dog had been put through surgery to remove the puppies and she is now spayed.

She has pneumonia and RACC is hoping for her survival.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest after man killed in Christmas Eve assault in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is under arrest following the death of a 21-year-old who was assaulted on Christmas Eve – and succumbed to his injuries and passed away Thursday morning, police say. According to the Visalia Police Department, Joshua Ryan Portillo was identified following numerous tips received. Detectives were able to identify Portillo […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police warn of dangers of New Year celebratory gunfire

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Each year in Fresno, thousands of rounds are fired off to ring in the New Year, but officials are warning against the celebratory gunfire, saying it is dangerous and comes with many consequences. “It went through my roof my ceiling, and then landed on my carpet about eight feet from me,” […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man who allegedly stabbed police K-9 named by deputies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man arrested by Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly stabbing a K-9 officer on Sunday was identified as a 27-year-old from Fresno. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Gabriel Mata was the suspect wanted on several felony charges – resulting in the stabbing of the K-9 officer and ending with […]
FRESNO, CA
NBC 29 News

Pregnant bulldog found abandoned by dumpster euthanized, RACC says

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Very heartbreaking news to share, the pregnant bulldog found abandoned by a dumpster had to be euthanized on Friday. “Her body just couldn’t overcome the infection and pneumonia and when she started to decline we hugged her close and made the decision to euthanize,” RACC said in a Facebook post.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
KTAL

Pregnant with Covid: What does that mean for the baby?

Pregnant with Covid: What does that mean for the baby?. Tubbs Hardware serves Christmas meals for on duty law enforcement. Springtime Christmas Day temps in the ArkLaTex break records. Breezy and warm Sunday, chance or rain returns during the upcoming week. How one Uber driver is spreading holiday cheer. Twins...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#C Sections#Bulldogs#Richmond Animal Care#Norrell Elementary School#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Newborn boy found abandoned in box with note saying: ‘My mom is so sad to do this’

A newborn baby has been found abandoned in a cardboard box in Fairbanks, Alaska along with a note saying “my mom is so sad to do this”. The baby was found at around 2pm local time on New Year’s Eve, according to Alaska State Troopers. A woman found the box with the child bundled in blankets. The baby was taken to hospital and “was found to be in good health”, police said. The note found alongside the child said “Please help me!!!”, and added that the child was born 12 weeks premature. “My parents and grandparents don’t have food...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Pregnant Woman, 25, Dies in Car Crash, Doctors Save Her Baby by Performing Emergency C-Section

A 25-year-old pregnant woman died after a car she was a passenger in crashed into a building in Corpus Christi, Texas. The woman — who was identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office as Destiny Cortinas — died when the vehicle accelerated from a stopped position, crashed through a gate and into a building on Tuesday, the Corpus Christi Police Department told PEOPLE in a statement.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Bay Net

Displays Of Kindness At Beach Elementary School

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. - As we enter the holidays, we are thankful for the students and staff of Beach Elementary School for reminding us of the importance of kindness. Under the leadership of Principle Brock Fulton, teachers and students decorated their classroom doors with a theme of kindness; with the categories of most heartfelt, most comical, most festive, and most creative.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
centerforhealthjournalism.org

Pregnant Behind Bars, Part 4: The Mothers

This is the fourth part of WitnessLA’s five-part series about Los Angeles County’s special Maternal Health Diversion Program aimed at keeping justice system-involved pregnant people in supportive housing and out of jail. Previously in this series, we’ve shown you how the diversion program, which has had at least...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father and stepmum ‘left disabled toddler to starve to death’

A father and stepmother have been charged with murder after the death of a four-year-old child with Downs Syndrome in Australia last year.Willow Dunn was found dead by police in her Brisbane home on May 25 in “extremely confronting” conditions, but is believed to have died two days before.Her father, Mark James Dunn, and stepmother, Shannon Leigh White, each face one count of murder and another of child cruelty.At Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, it was heard the four-year-old was found with deep pressure sores - thought to be caused by prolonged time without movement - and her body appeared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy