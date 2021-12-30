ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Reasons Why Your Dog Constantly Licks Its Paws

abc10.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDogs sometimes exhibit unusual behaviors that might...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

Why do cats knead with their paws?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do cats like to pat their paws on a soft blanket? – Anonymous. Do you ever see your cat shifting his front...
ANIMALS
Parade

25 Popular Teacup Dogs if You're Look for a Super Cute Tiny Dog

Teacup dogs are the smallest type of dog breeds of them all. They have become renowned and famous for their puppy-like features and their tiny sizes. Their small frames make them perfect for pet owners who live in apartments or condos. Before future adopters run to adopt one of these...
PETS
KXLY

These were the most popular dog breeds in the US in 2021

Choosing a loyal companion is one of the most important decisions a pet owner can make. Each year the American Kennel Club tracks dog registrations to see which breeds are gaining in popularity in the United States, and which ones are falling out of favor. Stacker analyzed the American Kennel Club’s 2020 rankings, released on March 16, 2021, featuring 195 breeds. The AKC only analyzes data dealing with purebred, registered breeds, so sadly, your sweet mixed-breed pal isn't counted in the final tally. The American Kennel Club’s 2013 rankings were also used for comparison purposes.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Paws#Buzz60
Parade

20 Longest Living Dog Breeds—From Chihuahuas to Toy Poodles

If you’re looking for a four-legged canine friend to add to your home, one of the deciding factors may be how long certain dogs live. After all, it is true that some dogs have longer life expectancies than others. Smaller dogs tend to have longer lifespans than larger dogs,...
PETS
beaconseniornews.com

Advice for vacationing with your dogs

A few years ago, my husband discovered he had two extra weeks of vacation time to use. As we giddily discussed all the exotic places we could explore, three aging sets of brown eyes stared up at us. We closed the website with overseas travel deals and opened a car...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Telegraph

Why your dog doesn't need £27 sausages and luxury treats... all they need is love

Even the wealthiest shoppers in Britain's finest food halls might baulk at paying £27 for a pound of sausages. Dog owners, it seems, would not think twice. The escalating cost of canine treats has prompted The Kennel Club to sit up and take notice, warning that dogs do not need luxurious treats such as Canine Caviar’s free-range, grass-fed buffalo tails - sold on Amazon for £50 a packet of six - or The Innocent Hound’s £27 “luxury superfood sausages”.
PETS
The Blade

Ask the Vet: Help your pets reach their optimum weight

With the holidays behind us, many people focus on healthier habits and lifestyles in the new year. While our pets hopefully haven’t indulged in many of the sweets and beverages that our festivities bring, most pets still battle obesity and the health effects are wide ranging. Overweight cats and dogs are susceptible to developing diabetes. Obese cats are prone to liver failure and both species’ joints strain under the added workload associated with carrying extra pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
247tempo.com

The Dogs With the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10...
PETS
pawtracks.com

How to retrieve your pet bird on the same day they escape the home

When it comes to a flyaway bird, time is of the essence. You need to act quickly to try and get your sweet pet back into a safe environment. After all, the great outdoors is full of predators, cars, and bad weather that will quickly have your bird wondering why he ever left at all. That’s good news, though, as it means he will want to come home just as much as you will be trying to coax him. Food, a soft perch, and warmth await him. But overeagerness can also scare off your feathered friend, so you need to approach his rescue attempt carefully. If you find your pet bird flying away, try these techniques to return him safe and sound.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy