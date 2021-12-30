ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choosing the Right Gear To Be Able To Run Outdoors in the Winter Months

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the right gear, anyone can start...

Times Union

How to keep socializing outdoors this winter

“When I hear Polar Vortex on the forecast, that’s music to my ears,” says Cree Frappier. That’s when this Hudson Valley dad of three heads to the yard in front of his 18th century stone house armed with a garden hose, a tangle of PVC pipe, and a newly purchased 90x30 plastic sheet from Amazon.
HOBBIES
Lassen County News

Start seeds outdoors with winter wowing

Save money and indoor space used for starting seeds indoors with winter sowing. This easy technique allows you to start transplants from seeds outdoors without a greenhouse or cold frame. Growing your own transplants from seeds can save you money and is often the only option for new, unique, and...
GARDENING
SPY

Running in the Dark? You Need This Reflective Running Gear

When running outside, it’s extremely important to invest in reflective running gear to keep you safe. Whether you’re running at night or in the day, you should always opt for wearing your reflective gear. Granted, a full reflective outfit might not be necessary during the day, but having some reflective patches on key parts of your body, such as the head, shoulders or feet, is wise.  Running outdoors has a lot of positives, but it can be particularly dangerous at night. The cooler temperatures and perhaps quieter roads are a plus, but this time of day also brings attention to visibility...
WORKOUTS
Pine And Lakes News

Inside the Outdoors: Be ready to be winter safe

After a couple of false starts, winter has finally shown up with its game face on. First came snow in real old-fashioned snowstorm quantities, falling over much of Central and Northern Minnesota. Depths ranged from six inches in some places to well over a foot in others. This was followed by temperatures briefly dipping below zero, giving us a foretaste of that other important dimension of a Minnesota winter.
ENVIRONMENT
themanual.com

The Best Outdoor Gear You Need for Your Next Adventure

The year is drawing to a close and 2022 is rapidly approaching, and that means a whole new year of outdoor fun and adventure. If you’re going to make the most of it, you need the right gear to ensure that you can enjoy it in comfort and safety. To that end, we’ve decided that now is the perfect time to take a look at the best outdoor gear for 2022.
Crookston Daily Times

Klemek Minnesota Outdoors: Winter Creatures

Winter’s here, there’s no doubt about that. After a long and mild autumn, snow returned to the Northland the second week of November and hasn’t left us since. I’ve always maintained the belief that if it’s going to be winter, it might as well snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Outdoors Angle: Jigging Spoons Are The Ticket Right Now!

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. I have always been a believer in fishing walleyes very aggressively. This means leaving the bobbers at home and striking out with shiny, gold or silver jigging spoons and making those walleyes bite. Any spoon in the 1/2 inch to 1 inch size works well and if you can find a spoon with an added glow type contrast, so much the better. Lift and drop that spoon vigorously and even shake the rod when you mark a fish on the electronics. Spoons have a tendency to trigger walleyes into biting even though they may be very neutral. Some anglers prefer spoons with an internal rattle but I find those rattles sometimes can turn off the fish. It doesn't hurt to experiment with rattle styles but at the end of the day, a shiny, aggressive spoon worked feverishly will put fish in the bucket.
HOBBIES
Earth 911

Tips for Sustainable Outdoor Dining This Winter

Editor’s note: While everyone is tired of COVID-19 restrictions, outdoor winter dining is still on the menu as we continue to navigate the pandemic. We urge readers to follow CDC guidelines to keep themselves and others safe during all indoor and outdoor gatherings. It’s no secret that the pandemic...
RESTAURANTS
mckenziebanner.com

It’s All About Choosing The Right Gift

I wish I could remember every Christmas. Every present. Every popcorn stringing. Every tree lighting moment...... But the reality is it all kinda blends together in my memory bank. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
LIFESTYLE
gearjunkie.com

60% Off Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, and More Outdoor Gear Deals

This week, find great deals on Salomon, Merrell, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Salomon Outlife Duffel: From $78 (40% Off With Code HOLIDAYDUFFELS) Get this Salomon duffel in four different sizes for whatever your next trip might bring. Ripstop fabric, a waterproof coating, and waterproof zippers keep your gear safe, and the metal buckles allow you to access everything quickly and easily.
SHOPPING
Community News

Aura Dermatology: Treat Your Skin Right During the Cold Winter Months

First and foremost, amidst a rise in COVID-19 cases, Aura Dermatology hopes everyone had a happy and healthy holiday season! As winter approaches and the holidays are behind us, it’s time to focus on Winter Wellness! Here are some things you can do this winter to maintain optimal skin health.
SKIN CARE
pymnts

Vista Outdoor Acquires Hunting Gear Brand Stone Glacier

Outdoor sports and recreation company Vista Outdoor Inc. on Tuesday (Dec. 28) acquired backcountry hunting gear company Stone Glacier, giving Vista a foothold in the packs, camping equipment and technical apparel categories. “I am excited to welcome the Stone Glacier team into the Vista Outdoor family,” said Vista Outdoor Chief...
ECONOMY
amazinginteriordesign.com

How to Easily Choose the Right Lighting for Your Home

When it comes to decorating your home, there’s no doubt that lighting can make or break a room. A single bulb in the wrong place can cast shadows that ruin a space’s aesthetic appeal, and even too much light can be overwhelming for some people. However, the right amount of lighting at the right time is important for just about every room in your house. If you’re looking for ways to make your home more appealing, lighting plays an essential role.
INTERIOR DESIGN
abc10.com

Reasons Why Your Dog Constantly Licks Its Paws

Dogs sometimes exhibit unusual behaviors that might raise some important questions about your dog's overall health and demeanor. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
PETS
Thrillist

This Cute Ski Town Is the Gateway to Yellowstone and a Winter Paradise

Here’s a secret: Jackson Hole, Wyoming, isn’t that secret. Over 2.6 million people visit Jackson Hole each year, which is a shocking statistic considering its population is roughly 10,700 people total—and the entire state is under 600,000. But once you step off of the runway and take a glimpse at the Tetons, the jaw-dropping crown of the Rocky Mountains, you’ll quickly understand why the nicknamed Neverland is basically like the mountain version of Danny Boyle’s The Beach.
JACKSON, WY

