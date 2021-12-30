Choosing the Right Gear To Be Able To Run Outdoors in the Winter Months

When running outside, it’s extremely important to invest in reflective running gear to keep you safe. Whether you’re running at night or in the day, you should always opt for wearing your reflective gear. Granted, a full reflective outfit might not be necessary during the day, but having some reflective patches on key parts of your body, such as the head, shoulders or feet, is wise.
Running outdoors has a lot of positives, but it can be particularly dangerous at night. The cooler temperatures and perhaps quieter roads are a plus, but this time of day also brings attention to visibility...
