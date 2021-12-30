ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State Issues Warning After Racially Charged Confrontation

By Liam Edgar
 5 days ago
Arizona State University didn’t do as much as some perhaps hoped for, but at least it didn’t entirely back down in punishing two black female students for leveling a racially charged rant at two white students back in September.

The incident occurred in September at the campus “multicultural center.” A video of the incident, taken by the women, showed two white men quietly studying. The women confronted them and said they were not welcome at the center.

When the men objected, one of the black women replied, “You’re white! Do you understand what a multicultural space [is] … White is not a culture!”

ASU said in a statement it would investigate, and added that while differences of opinion are “part of the university experience,” the university also “expects respectful dialogue between students in all engagements.”

In their video, the black students recounted what triggered them that day. They noted that between them, the men had a “Police Lives Matter” sticker on a laptop, a Bass Pro Shop baseball cap, a Chick-fil-A cup and an anti-Biden T-shirt – all of which amounted to “nonverbal aggressive gestures” that made them “uncomfortable.”

During the video, they claimed that when they went public an online backlash ensued. They complained that they were subject to “psychological and emotional violence” from “white supremacists.”

As The Free Press posted last month, a dozen professors rallied to their cause and demanded that ASU not punish them.

But the administration did not listen.

The women said in the video that they were found “guilty” of interfering with “university activities.” They received a warning as a reprimand and ordered to write a three-page paper about how they will be “civil” the next time they “talk with white people about racist society.”

And, of course, they claimed that ASU’s administration “persecuted” them through a “racially biased” investigation.

“We’re going to give ASU an educational intervention on why telling students of color at ASU to be more civil in the face of white supremacy and neo-Nazism on this campus is actually violent,” one of them said.

STFUYNGLSSOB
4d ago

If you get triggered by a Bass Pro Shop baseball cap and a Chick-fil-A cup, perhaps you should switch to distance learning, long distance learning.

George
4d ago

Woke,,,, pushy Agenda driven spoiled brats. They want to jam their agenda in the faces of people that are there to try to get a education. They have a rough life ahead of them,,

Kitman
3d ago

Wow, these girls can't see past their own racism. You aggressively verbal attacked two students that are studying and minding their own business simply because they are white. I don't understand how they can be so blind to that.

IN THIS ARTICLE
