Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: New Year’s Day Snowstorm Appearing More Likely

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — It’s looking like a snowy start to 2022. A winter storm is developing that could drop three to six inches of snow across the Chicago area. However, the track of the storm could still change, leading...

chicago.cbslocal.com

myq105.com

Did It Really Snow in Florida Last Night?

Waking up this morning, it was quite a change for Tampa Bay. After day after day with the air conditioners putting in some overtime in the middle of winter, we had to hunt down a light jacket this morning. Temperatures in the Tampa area dipped into the 40s… not cold enough for snow.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Struggle With Blast Of Artic Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place. Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18. TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25. THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
CHICAGO, IL
OutThere Colorado

FORECAST: 24-plus inches, 75 MPH gusts possible during incoming Colorado storm

More snow is set to hit parts of Colorado in upcoming days and most residents are expected to see at least a few flakes. According to the National Weather Service, another storm system will move into the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday, making several inches of snow possible through Thursday. Potential impacts include near-zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and snow-packed roads. A 'winter storm watch' has been activated in the Elkhead, Park, and Gore ranges, found near Steamboat Springs, warning of up to two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
COLORADO STATE
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Denver

Another Winter Storm Is Already Heading For Colorado With More Snow For Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – For the second day in a row, Colorado will be completely dry on Monday from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains. Then another winter storm will restore snow in the mountains on Tuesday before the snow eventually reaches Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday. Before the storm arrives, temperatures will warm another 5 to 10 degrees on Monday compared to Sunday which was already significantly warmer compared to New Year’s Day. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach at least 40 degrees and many areas in the immediate metro area will climb closer to 50...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Boston

Cape Cod, Islands Could See Up To 3+ Inches Of Snow Monday Evening

BOSTON (CBS) — We had a close call with a sizeable storm on Monday. It’s amazing how a few miles can make such a big difference. Had Monday’s storm track been just a bit tighter to the coastline, we would have been plowing snow across a good portion of southern New England. Instead, the Cape and Islands are just getting scraped by the northern fringes of a nor’easter today. The snow will make its greatest push north Monday afternoon and early evening, perhaps reaching as far north as the Cape Cod Canal for a few hours. By 8-to-10 p.m. Monday it will...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/3 Monday Snow Forecast

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens. (Credit: CBS2) Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits. (Credit: CBS2) Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS2) Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s. CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly Temperatures For Steelers Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have a decent shot at seeing some snow this week. Now we won’t see any snow today or on Tuesday. The first chance for snow is set to arrive on Wednesday evening with some decent totals possible in the snow belt (Armstrong, Indiana counties) and north of I-80. There will be a second chance for snow coming in on Thursday evening to Friday morning. At this point I am just going to say ‘chance’ but it really looks like the chance has gone up significantly over the past 24 hours. Most data is now showing our first significant...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Jersey Shore, Parts Of Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After an early winter snow deficit, part of the Philadelphia area will see their first accumulation of snow on Monday. Snow has been falling across South Jersey and parts of Delaware since 5 a.m. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Jersey Shore and central and southern Delaware from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia and Delaware counties and for our nearby New Jersey suburbs and northern Delaware from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday. Flurries or a passing snow shower for areas far north and west will be left...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

Snowstorm Cancels Hundreds Of Flights On Busy Travel Day, Travelers Stranded At BWI

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The holiday travel season may be wrapping up, but the travel troubles are far from over at airports across the country, including BWI.  Wintry weather combined with the impacts of COVID-19 continues to frustrate travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed Monday. “It’s a very ugly mess,” said Sheryl Silveramore. “We’re just kind of stuck here,” said Amanda Singleton. Travelers at BWI were left stranded and frustrated Monday.  “Since Sunday I’ve been here and I’m not going to leave until tomorrow,” said Anthony Mackey.  This latest round of cancellations comes as a winter storm moves through Maryland Monday morning,...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

