FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was shot and killed in what's being described as a road rage incident, a North Carolina police department said Monday. A news release from the Fayetteville Police Department says officers sent to a location in the center of the city at around 12:31 p.m. Monday found that an unidentified man riding a motorcycle had been shot.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO