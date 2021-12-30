ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The InFOCUS Podcast: Marianne Vita

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the topics that have continued to attract the attention of broadcast media’s C-Suite leaders across 2021, addressable advertising is poised to remain front and center...

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Business Report

Managing Editor and Producer, Podcast

NY-ATL-LA- Remote- Job Details:: Managing Editor and Producer, Podcast. (n) grī/ō, ‘grīō: Journalist. Historian. Praise Singer. Poet. Musician. Curator. Storyteller. TheGrio, is a digital, video-centric news community devoted to giving voice to trusted figures on the front line who inspire us every day, and to fresh perspectives who buck convention because there’s more than one way to be Black. We believe a well-informed community best determines its own interests. And so, TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events which have a pronounced impact on a Black global audience. We unabashedly explore culture and entertainment, health and lifestyle, politics and policy, business and empowerment, science and climate, tech and innovation, and everything in between that matters to us. From Kampala to Atlanta TheGrio is Black culture amplified.
JOBS
Radio Business Report

NATPE Miami Preview? NBCU Inks Ukraine Distribution Deal

Is a harbinger of a strong programming sales market in 2022, and a healthy transactions marketplace at the upcoming NATPE Miami conference?. Television and Radio Broadcasting Company Ukraine, part of media holding Media Group. Ukraine, has signed a three-year contract deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution for exclusive rights to broadcast...
ENTERTAINMENT
Radio Business Report

Technology: Empowering Broadcast TV

The 2021 NAB Show was cancelled. Then came IBC, in Amsterdam. By December 22, Twitter, T-Mobile and the parent of Facebook had pulled out of CES 2022. Then came iHeartRadio, and P&G. Despite the dark clouds, there was no hard stop on product rollouts and big plans for the year...
ELECTRONICS
Radio Business Report

Can These Five Strategies Lead To Successful Local Audio Advertising?

With the shift of TV audiences to advertising-free video platforms, local advertisers are turning to audio — not simply radio — to build their brands and drive sales. How can a CMO and brand manager help build a successful local audio plan? Pierre Bouvard, the Chief Insights Officer at Cumulus Media and its Westwood One arm, offers up five strategies he believes will yield success.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infocus#Advertising#Broadcast Media#Ota#Svp#Vab#Natpe Miami#The Infocus Podcast
Radio Business Report

Podcast Audio/Video Editor

NY-ATL-LA- Remote- Job Details:: Podcast Audio/Video Editor. (n) grī/ō, ‘grīō: Journalist. Historian. Praise Singer. Poet. Musician. Curator. Storyteller. TheGrio, is a digital, video-centric news community devoted to giving voice to trusted figures on the front line who inspire us every day, and to fresh perspectives who buck convention because there’s more than one way to be Black. We believe a well-informed community best determines its own interests. And so, TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events which have a pronounced impact on a Black global audience. We unabashedly explore culture and entertainment, health and lifestyle, politics and policy, business and empowerment, science and climate, tech and innovation, and everything in between that matters to us. From Kampala to Atlanta TheGrio is Black culture amplified.
JOBS
Radio Business Report

ATSC Looks Ahead To CES Splash

As 2021 comes to a close, NEXTGEN TV service is available to half of all U.S. television viewers — assuming they’ve shelled out hundreds of dollars as the economy hurtles into recessionary uncertainty. For ATSC President Madeleine Norland, however, “next year is promising to carry forward the tremendous...
TV & VIDEOS
lasvegasadvisor.com

Podcast – Max Coins

Our guest this week is Mac Coins. Max is on to talk about crypto, and opportunities in DeFi. After the break we talk about Max’s experiences with a top streamer. We welcome your questions – send them to us at [email protected], or you can find me at @RWM21 on Twitter or https://www.facebook.com/GamblingWithAnEdge.
GAMBLING
badcryptopodcast.com

The NIFTY CHICKS PODCAST

Erin Cell has been in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry for over four years as the Producer for the Bad Crypto Podcast and The Nifty Show. She has orchestrated & assisted blockchain events such as Virtual Blockchain Week (May 2020) and World Crypto Conference, Las Vegas, NV (2019). Erin has...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Marketing
Radio Business Report

A New, Bigger LPTV Grab for Gray Television

Thirteen days ago, RBR+TVBR was first to share the news that Gray Television had agreed to purchase a low-power TV construction permit and five fully built LPTVs from the licensee led by Jeff Winemiller. It is now known that this transaction was just a taste of bigger trading to come...
TV & VIDEOS
Radio Business Report

Mediacom OKs Paducah Carriage Deal

It’s the No. 5 MVPD by size in the U.S. It also sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. Now, this cable television service provider has a freshly inked carriage agreement in place with the owner of the NBC affiliate serving an area of Kentucky recently battered by fierce twisters.
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Hedrick To Head Gray NBC Affiliate

In 2017, she became the News Director for Gray Television’s NBC affiliate serving the Quad Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Now, a promotion has been given to Stephanie Hedrick. She’s now the GM of a Gray-owned NBC affiliate not too far to the north.
TV & VIDEOS
Radio Business Report

The Media Audit Selects Stein as DOS

He’s been in radio industry sales and sales management, both nationally and locally, for more than 25 years. “To take this accrued experience and apply it in today’s highly competitive ad market is personally rewarding,” says the newly appointed VP and Director of Sales at Houston-based research firm The Media Audit.
ECONOMY
Radio Business Report

Netflix or TEGNA: What’s the Better Stock Buy?

One is a global video entertainment giant, with reach unlike any other visual distribution platform that’s perhaps ever existed. The other is the owner of broadcast TV stations including the NBC affiliate in Phoenix and the CBS affiliates in Tampa and Washington, DC. Which one should investors consider? Zacks...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

TPG Real Estate Completes Deal for Germany’s Studio Babelsberg

TPG Real Estate Partners has completed a deal to acquire a majority stake in Studio Babelsberg AG, the German film studio. The acquisition of the European studio complex comes as the streaming content boom has Wall Street and hedge funds eyeing studio campuses for acquisition. On Monday, TREP said it paid shareholders of Studio Babelsberg in Germany EUR4.10 for a majority of outstanding shares via a recent public offer. Babelsberg CEO Dr. Carl L. Woebcken and COO Christoph Fisser maintain a minority stake in the Potsdam-based studio complex, which is the country’s largest film studio and has worked on such Hollywood productions...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Jesse Collins Entertainment Ups Jeannae Rouzan-Clay To SVP Specials

Jesse Collins Entertainment has promoted Jeannae Rouzan-Clay to Senior Vice President of Specials at the television and film production company.  In her new role, Rouzan-Clay will now oversee the development and production of JCE’s slate of specials. In her previous role as VP of Specials, Rouzan-Clay managed the company’s specials slate, producing numerous specials including Def Comedy Jam 25, BET Honors and ABFF Honors. For more than 15 years, Rouzan-Clay has produced multiple television shows for major networks and streaming platforms including CBS, BET, VH1, Nickelodeon and Netflix. She is an executive producer of specials including A Grammy Salute To The Sounds Of...
TV & VIDEOS
Radio Business Report

‘El Patrón’ Returns To Atlanta Airwaves

When it comes to serving Spanish-speaking audiences in Atlanta, iHeartMedia has worked hard to attract them against such local competitors as Davis Broadcasting Inc. Over the years, this has seen signal swaps, and format changes — including the May 2020 decision to simulcast Latin Pop WBZY-FM 105.7 “Z105.7,” following that station’s April 2020 move from 105.3 MHz.
MUSIC
Deadline

TV Ratings And Box Office Numbers Grow Increasingly Fuzzy As Nielsen And Rivals Grapple With Streaming Boom

Numbers, those longtime pillars of the entertainment business, determiners of pay scale and quantifiers of the hot and the not, are vanishing from public view. Streaming’s inexorable takeover of the industry has altered the once-straightforward process of measuring the performance of TV programs and movies. Of course, there has been grumbling for decades about Nielsen’s methods or the validity of box office projections, but there was generally some kind of verdict once a show aired or a movie opened. Today, not so much. As companies transact directly with consumers and don’t always put advertising at the center of their calculations, viewership stats...
TV & VIDEOS
Radio Business Report

Audio Producer and Writer

NY-ATL-LA- Remote- Job Details:: Audio Producer and Writer. (n) grī/ō, ‘grīō: Journalist. Historian. Praise Singer. Poet. Musician. Curator. Storyteller. TheGrio, is a digital, video-centric news community devoted to giving voice to trusted figures on the front line who inspire us every day, and to fresh perspectives who buck convention because there’s more than one way to be Black. We believe a well-informed community best determines its own interests. And so, TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events which have a pronounced impact on a Black global audience. We unabashedly explore culture and entertainment, health and lifestyle, politics and policy, business and empowerment, science and climate, tech and innovation, and everything in between that matters to us. From Kampala to Atlanta TheGrio is Black culture amplified.
MUSIC
casinobeats.com

Vita Media Group acquires former Codere casino brand Greenplay

Danish igaming company Vita Media Group has completed the acquisition of Spanish operator Greenplay. A casino brand formerly owned and managed by Codere Online Management Services, the takeover of Greenplay is said to strengthen Vita Media Group’s market position within both Europe and Latin America. “The acquisition of the...
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy