Pasco County January 6 Planning Commission Meeting, In Person And Online

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – The Pasco County Planning Commission (PC) Meeting Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the Historic Pasco County Courthouse, 2nd Floor, Boardroom will not be broadcast live on Pasco Television; however, the meeting will be streamed online and members of the public can take part in the meeting in-person or virtually.

To participate in the Public Comment and/or Public Hearing section of the Agenda:

Via WebEx during the meeting: You must pre-register by completing a Public Comment Form or by calling Customer Service at 727.847.2411 by 5 p.m. January 5, 2022.

In Person: You can address the Board from the podium inside the boardroom.

You can also e-mail comments, and any supporting materials, to pcadmin@mypasco.net.

Please note, e-mails will be sent to Commission members; however, e-mails will not be read out loud at meetings and will not be included as part of official meeting records, unless authorized by the Commission.

To watch the live broadcast of the PC Meeting:

For more information about participating in PC meetings, please visit bit.ly/PascoPublicComment or contact Pasco County Customer Service at 727.847.2411.

