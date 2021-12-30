ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I Dare Not Go Out of My House': A Rampaging Squirrel Attacked 18 Residents of a Welsh Village

By Jake Rossen
The nut-hoarding squirrel is a common sight in suburban areas, where its fluffy tail and spasmodic sprinting are generally perceived as harmless. But for one Welsh village, the creature has taken on sinister connotations. According to the Evening Standard, residents of Buckley, Flintshire in North Wales spent the Christmas...

Complex

‘Vicious’ Squirrel Euthanized After Terrorizing Welsh Village During the Holidays by Injuring 18 People

Residents of a North Wales village can finally breathe easy, knowing a “bloodthirsty” critter is no longer on the loose. According to the Evening Standard, the small town of Buckley spent days living in fear of Stripe—a grey squirrel named after the main antagonist in the 1984 movie Gremlins. It’s reported that the animal terrorized the village during the holidays, injuring multiple pets and biting at least 18 people over a 48-hour period.
‘Psycho’ Squirrel Goes Nuts, Attacks 18 People in Two Days

It’s the stuff that nightmares are made of. A described “psycho” squirrel goes nuts in a small Wales town. Attacking nearly 20 people in two days. According to the New York Post, the residents of Buckley, Wales had their hands full last week when a crazed gray squirrel injured 18 people. In the Facebook group, Buckley Residents Facebook Group, one of the animal’s victims revealed more details about their encounter. “Warning, vicious squirrel that attacks. Has bitten me, attacked my friend when he came to my house. Has bit [my neighbor] who lives near me. And multiple other people.”
Town Terrorized By Squirrel Rampage, 18 Injured During Two Day Attack

Last week, over the course of a two-day attack, one grey squirrel victimized 18 citizens of North Wales before finally being captured. Prior to the attack, resident Corinne Reynolds, 65-years-old, had been feeding the squirrel since March. She said it was always a "frequent and friendly visitor” in the garden she called her own.
Welsh squirrel bites 18 people before being captured

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A squirrel named Stripe attacked 18 people in North Wales before being trapped and handed to the RSPCA. Some residents in the Welsh Village were too scared to leave their homes after being attacked by the rodent, which left bite marks and scratches, requiring a few people to get tetanus shots.
