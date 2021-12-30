Farmland prices in 2022

Editor’s Note: This story was first published on New Hampshire Bulletin. For Andal Sundaramurthy, the path to finding what she calls her forever farm was bumpy at best. The process was full of failed attempts and false starts. In the end, it took her about a decade-long search to find the right place for Nalla Farm, a small-scale vegetable growing operation on a three-acre plot of land in Wilmot, N.H., that she’s leasing with the option to eventually own it outright.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO