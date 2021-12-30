ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Farmland prices in 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. farmland supply-and-demand is different than in recent years. As commodity prices rose this year and investor interest returned to the market, the supply of available farmland followed suit. Randy Dickhut of Farmers...

The price of food in 2022

The new year will see inflation rates that will continue to impact the food industry and cause prices to rise at grocery stores across the country. Research firm IRI says food prices are estimated to rise by five percent during the first half of 2022. However, the level of increases...
More planting, more uncertainty ahead

The Wall Street Journal says farmers plan to plant more corn, soybeans, and wheat than last year, but they also face more uncertainty. The Wall Street Journal says a banner year for grain prices has U.S. farmers planting even more commodities than they did last year. However, high fertilizer prices,...
Price of food moves higher in November

The USDA says the Consumer Price Index for Food moved higher in November, rising 0.5 percent from October to reach levels that are 6.1 percent higher than November 2020. The level of food price inflation varies depending on whether the food was purchased for consumption at home or away from home.
U of Illinois sees higher corn and soybean break-even prices

The University of Illinois’ Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics set its corn and soybean break-even prices for 2022. Break-even prices farmers need to reach to cover their total cost of production are projected at $4.73 a bushel for corn and $11.06 a bushel for soybeans. These break-even prices are quite high compared to historical levels.
U.S. hog inventory down four percent

As of December 1, U.S. farms held 74.2 million hogs and pigs, a four percent drop from the same time in 2020. It’s also a one percent drop from September 1, 2021. Those numbers come from the latest Quarterly Hogs and Pigs Report published by the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Of those 74.2 million hogs and pigs, 68 million were market hogs, and just over six million were kept for breeding.
Valley News

For new farmers, finding affordable farmland can be a barrier

Editor’s Note: This story was first published on New Hampshire Bulletin. For Andal Sundaramurthy, the path to finding what she calls her forever farm was bumpy at best. The process was full of failed attempts and false starts. In the end, it took her about a decade-long search to find the right place for Nalla Farm, a small-scale vegetable growing operation on a three-acre plot of land in Wilmot, N.H., that she’s leasing with the option to eventually own it outright.
agfax.com

Florida: 2021 Average Farmland Rental Rates and Farm Worker Wages

In almost every relationship, discussions about money can be very awkward. As we close out 2020, many farmers and landowners have begun discussion about farmland rental agreements and renewing leases. It is also a good time of the year to think about worker benefits and wages. One of the easiest...
Benzinga

Lithium Prices Point To Rising EV Prices In 2022

Electric vehicle prices could further rise in 2022 as the supply of lithium carbonate, a key ingredient in battery making, struggles to keep up with the sharp rise in demand. What Happened: Benchmark price of lithium carbonate soared to a new high in 2021 and price in China was just over $41,060 a ton, which is more than five times higher than last January and above previous records, Nikkei Asia reported.
China to approve domestic GMO corn varieties

The Chinese government considering safety approval for more genetically modified corn varieties put out by its domestic producers. Bloomberg says that could lead to planting more of these crops within the world’s top corn buyer. China’s agriculture ministry is looking for public opinion on the safety approval of three...
State Permanently Preserved More Farmland in 2021

HARRISBURG PA – Pennsylvania’s nation-leading effort to protect its farmland will end 2021 with the permanent preservation of another 14,397 acres for productive farming, the state Agriculture Department reported this month (Dec. 16, 2021). Its purchase this year of 166 conservation easements ensures the acreage cannot be developed for residential, commercial, or industrial uses, it said.
Augusta Free Press

Revamped Virginia Farm Link is a ‘one-stop shop’ for farmland transition

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A familiar online resource has been updated to better connect beginning and expanding farmers with retiring farmland owners who want to keep their land in agricultural production. The revamp of the Virginia Farm Link program was announced at the recent Virginia Farm...
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Farmland should not be taken for CO2 pipeline

Eying the infrastructure bill, Bruce Rastetter formed Summit Carbon Solutions. He armed this new entity with his advisor, Terry Branstad, who appointed two of the three members of the Iowa Utilities Board. The IUB is the body that will grant or deny permits for hazardous pipelines. The stage was set...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Victoria Advocate

Gas prices hold steady as oil prices fall

Gas price surge isn’t over; $4/gallon could happen in 2022. GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas, has predicted that 2022 may bring more sharp increases to gas prices — straining motorists’ wallets even more than the steep hikes of 2021. A national average of $4 per gallon is possible this spring, largely due to pandemic recovery and rising demand before relief, or additional oil supply, arrives later in 2022. GasBuddy expects the 2022 yearly national average gas price will rise from 2021’s $3.02 to $3.41 per gallon.
pnwag.net

Farmland Preservation A Priority For Idaho Farm Bureau

It’s an ongoing issue for the Ag community across the Pacific Northwest, keeping farmland in production rather than letting it become commercial or residential property. In an effort to address the issue head on, the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation recently adopted a new policy that supports helping state legislators come up with a plan to preserve farmland. IFBF President Bryan Searle said the loss of production land to development is taking place statewide.
