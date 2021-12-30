ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

MMA Fighter Pleads Insanity After COVID-Related Stabbing of Doctor

By Doug Murray
mmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessional MMA fighter Akmal Khozhiev has pleaded not guilty by reasons of mental illness/defect to the murder of a doctor after a dispute about COVID-19 vaccines. The 3-1 MMA fighter was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 7, by the Guam Police Department. According to a report from The Guam Daily Post, Khozhiev...

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 1

Related
mmanews.com

MMA Fighter Gets Life Sentence For Attacking Partner & Teenage Girls

33-year-old MMA fighter Liam Hall has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of eight years before being eligible for parole after assaulting his partner and her two teenage girls. It all began in September when Hall entered a drunken and drugged rage over losing his wallet. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Who was MMA fighter David Koenig?

DAVID Zachary Koenig, a 25-year-old amateur mixed martial artist (MMA), was last seen at the Peach Tree Inn on Green Mountain Drive in Branson, Missouri, on February 8, 2020. On December 28, 2021, police identified skeletal remains found in Branson six days prior as those of Koenig. Who was MMA...
BRANSON, MO
Houston Chronicle

Used as a drug mule and stabbed by relatives, Texas man finally has home after years in foster care

SAN ANTONIO — Abraham Garcia doesn’t like to talk about his childhood, how his mother’s boyfriend used him as a drug mule or the years of physical abuse and neglect. Instead, he likes to focus on his new blended family, brought about by a San Antonio couple’s desire to open their home and hearts to young adults with intellectual disabilities who grew up in the foster care system.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Covid#Insanity#The Guam Daily Post#Guam Memorial Hospital#Superior Court Of Guam#Ku
fightsports.tv

Bones Of Missing MMA Fighter Found After Nearly Two Years

A man in the woods discovered human remains, which has since been identified. The human remains were identified as amateur mixed martial artist David Koenig, police said. Authorities have been searching for the then-25-year-old for nearly two years. The search began in February 2020 after Koenig was seen in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Woman remains jailed after drug bust at Kansas home

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after an investigation at a home. Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies conducted a search warrant at a residence at 12379 244th Lane north of Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Kristina Elaine Hyatt,...
KANSAS STATE
Popculture

'Home Alone' Star Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Incident That Led to 911 Call

Actor Devin Ratray, better known to Home Alone fans as Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic, is facing a domestic violence accusation after an incident last week that led to police being called to his hotel room. Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Culkin's older brother in the first two Home Alone films, was staying at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City when police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Ratray's girlfriend reportedly filed a police report a day after the incident; TMZ reports she claims the actor strangled her and put his hand over her mouth. She says she bit his hand, he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell. She then gathered her belongings and left, waiting for police to arrive. No arrests have been made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

14-year-old Mexican girl jailed for fleeing arranged marriage

A Mexican teen who ran away to escape an arranged marriage to her neighbor was jailed last week, according to a report. The 14-year-old girl, identified in local reports as Anayeli, was set to marry last Monday in Mexico’s Guerrero state along the Pacific coast after her family received $9,300 for the arranged union, the Daily Beast reported Monday.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy