Are you looking to gain fresh perspectives from your next read? Your best option could be to retreat to something you read in school. To commemorate the 125th anniversary of its ‘Book Review’ panel, the New York Times asked its readers to nominate the best books of that timespan. The activity is drawn from the column’s own roots—in its earlier years, the ‘Book Review’ section heavily relied on reader recommendations, inviting them to name the top books, short stories, and poems. “This was a nod to our history… We wanted this project, like those early ones, to reflect readers’ tastes and preferences,” said the Times.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO