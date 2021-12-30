ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Kidman Calls Out ‘Sexist' Interview Question About Ex-Husband Tom Cruise

By Kisha Forde
NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Kidman is shutting down all allusions. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the "Being the Ricardos" actress discussed what it was like to step into the shoes of comedian Lucille Ball for her starring role in the movie. The film--of which Kidman starred opposite Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz--follows...

