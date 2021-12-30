St. Charles Parish Government Buildings Closed for New Year’s Holiday

AMITE—Tangipahoa Parish Government will be able to expand its growing litter abatement program, thanks in part to three new grants from two community partners. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said Keep Louisiana Beautiful has awarded the parish two new grants to help combat litter. The first includes funding to purchase five public trash receptacles to combat five “hot spots” for litter in the Amite area. The second will fund more than $4,000 in litter enforcement cameras and signage which will be placed in areas where crews have had to make repeated clean-ups for trash and illegal dumping.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO