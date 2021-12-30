St. Charles Parish Government Buildings Closed for New Year’s Holiday

TOWSON, MD—In recognition of the New Year’s holiday, Baltimore County government offices, including Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 vaccination clinics and testing sites, CountyRide van service, and all branches of the Baltimore County Public Library will be closed on New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31st. Towson Loop service and Baltimore County parking meters will operate as scheduled on …
