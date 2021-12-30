ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Vladimir Putin and Belarus' Lukashenko scored a combined 9 goals in a hockey game after holding diplomatic talks

By Kelly McLaughlin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ayTjK_0dZ886bE00
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko take a pause during the Night Hockey League match following their talks in Strelna, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Andrei Stasevich/BelTA Pool Photo via AP
  • Russian President Putin and Belarusian President Lukashenko played hockey together Wednesday.
  • Putin scored seven goals in the game while Lukashenko scored two.
  • The pair of authoritarian leaders played hockey after holding diplomatic talks near St. Petersburg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko played a hockey game together on Wednesday after meeting for diplomatic talks — and scored a combined nine goals in the match.

Putin scored seven goals in the game, while Lukashenko scored two, according to Sky News.

They both played for the same team in the friendly match that was held in Strelna, Russia, near St. Petersburg, Russian state media TASS reported.

Famous Russian hockey players, including Pavel Bure, Alexei Kasatonov, Valery Kamensky, Ilya Kovalchuk, and Vyacheslav Fetisov, also played in the match, TASS reported.

Putin and Lukashenko also spoke together on state television as part of diplomatic talks on Wednesday, Yahoo News reported.

After the meeting, Putin announced Russia and Belarus planned to hold joint military exercises in February or March 2022, according to The Times.

This isn't the first time Putin and Lukashenko have played hockey together — they also played a match in Sochi in early 2020.

Putin and Lukashenko's hockey game came one day before Putin had scheduled talks with Biden amid Russia's military buildup near the border of Ukraine.

Comments / 31

Josh Finn
2d ago

Sure, these nearly 70 year old politicians scored multiple goals against professional hockey players. That's believable /s.

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilya Kovalchuk
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Pavel Bure
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Atlantic

World War III?

I’ll keep this brief because there’s only so much gloom we can shoulder before the holidays, but anyone who pays attention to foreign policy—you, me, NATO, folks like that—are all wondering if Russian president Vladimir Putin is going to use the huge military force he’s building up along the border with Ukraine.
POLITICS
sacramentosun.com

Putin names Russia's number one partner

Russia's president says Beijing and Moscow are more important to each other than ever before. Despite having had tense relations in the past, Moscow and Beijing are now working together on an unprecedented number of issues, including trade, technology, and defense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Speaking to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Belarusian#Sky News#Tass#Yahoo News#The Times
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
Washington Post

‘A woman is a woman, a man is a man’: Putin compares gender nonconformity to the coronavirus pandemic

During a wide-ranging televised annual news conference Thursday that lasted some four hours, Russian President Vladimir Putin, moving between topics including harvest yields, the coronavirus and military buildup on the border with Ukraine, veered into a discussion of traditional gender roles. He compared gender nonconformity and the push for trans rights to “new strains” of a “pandemic” much like the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
The US Sun

How long has Vladimir Putin been President for?

VLADIMIR Putin has been described as a tyrant, a dictator, and even a "super-villain," by Boris Johnson. Russia's strongman, who is the longest-serving leader since Stalin, has denied being behind attacks on foreign soil using a deadly nerve agent. How long has Vladimir Putin been President for?. Vladimir Putin, 69,...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saidthat the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The West is facing a new Cuban missile crisis unless it caves in to Putin over his NATO demands 'here and now', Moscow warns as Putin stages fresh war games

The world is heading for a new Cuban missile crisis in Ukraine if the West fails to deal with Russia's security demands 'here and now', Moscow said today. This came amid a new round of major military exercises by Vladimir Putin's troops in an evident bid to warn NATO of the seriousness of the situation ahead of the New Year.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Russian Citizens Are Now Being Prepped for Nuclear War

The rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

347K+
Followers
22K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy