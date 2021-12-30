ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Plant-Based Bolognese Recalled for Dairy Allergen

By Abigail Jane
One Green Planet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAplenty Rotini with Plant-Based Bolognese Meal Kit is being recalled after an allergen was found in the food that was not recognized on the label. The Food and Drug Administration announced that it had found undeclared milk in the recipe for the plant-based...

www.onegreenplanet.org

