Ben Roethlisberger says MNF will likely be his last game at Heinz Field

By John Lynch
 4 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told reporters on Thursday that his Monday Night football game against the Cleveland Browns will likely be his last game at Heinz Field.

“All signs are pointing this is it,” Roethlisberger said Thursday morning, according to PPG . “In the grand scheme of things, the signs are pointing that way that this will be it.”

‘Big Ben’ said earlier in December that the 2021 season would likely be his last in the NFL

Roethlisberger joined the Steelers in 2004 after being a first-round NFL draft pick.

While Roethlisberger and the Steelers have not made an official announcement on the retirement, Roethlisberger is said to have told associates, family, and some people in the Steelers organization.

Roethlisberger at Heinz Field is 13-0 vs, the Browns.

