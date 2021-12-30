ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Chicopee Rivermills Center reports over 30% positivity rate for COVID-19

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
 4 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is currently seeing a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

Most recently the City of Chicopee shared on their social media page that they saw a 30% positivity rate at the Rivermills testing site, about 1/3 of tests were coming back positive for COVID-19.

How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests?

As we head into the new year and into holiday festivities it is important to get tested regularly to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus locally.

For more information about getting tested for COVID-19 visit Mass.gov or to get vaccine information visit Vaxfinder .

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

