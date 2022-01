MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Jurors in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright spent a third day deliberating Wednesday, after a question to the judge suggested some are concerned they may not be able to reach agreement. The jury asked Judge Regina Chu on Tuesday afternoon how to proceed if they can’t reach a verdict. The question came after roughly 12 hours of deliberations that began Monday, and the judge told jurors to continue their work. The jury didn’t ask any other questions Wednesday. They resumed work shortly before 8:30 a.m., and ended at...

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO