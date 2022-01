AUSTIN, Texas — In a message released to Austin ISD families and staff on Wednesday, Austin ISD said it is "prepared for omicron" ahead of its Jan. 5 return-to-class date. In its letter, the district is urging readers to prevent the spread of the virus by getting boosted this week, getting tested at one if its 11 hubs starting on Jan. 3, and by double-layering masks that "fit well" when in-person classes resume next week.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO