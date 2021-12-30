ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s when gas prices are expected to peak in 2022

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – GasBuddy, a company that closely tracks gas prices around the country, has released its forecast for 2022 and we’ve got some bad news for you. Gas prices are once expected to rise and could reach $4 per gallon nationwide by spring. To put that in...

invezz.com

Crude oil price: 2021 review; what to expect in 2022

Crude oil price is finding resistance at $80 in the first session of the new year. Concerns over COVID-19 will remain a key driver in the ensuing sessions. Investors are also keen on January's OPEC+ meeting in the new week. Crude oil price is finding resistance along the crucial level...
FOXBusiness

Gas prices in 2022 will be ‘front and loaded’: GasBuddy analyst

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, warned on Thursday that gas prices in 2022 will be "front and loaded," noting that the highest gas prices "will be in the first half of the year." Fuel projections from GasBuddy indicate that $4 per gallon as a national average...
cbs17

Gas prices could peak at more than $4 a gallon in 2022, report says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s a chance gas prices climb as high as $4 per gallon in 2022, according to an outlook from GasBuddy. The platform estimates the yearly average in 2022 to climb by almost 40 cents to $3.41 a gallon. It said the shot at an even sharper increase in fuel prices could come as the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Rising demand coming before relief or additional oil supply could drive the average price to that $4 threshold, the report said.
erienewsnow.com

National Fuel Expects Gas Prices to Decrease Next Winter

National Fuel is expecting natural gas costs to decrease for customers next winter. The company is projecting a decrease in overall gas supply charges of approximately $111.87 per year. If approved, the monthly bill for a typical residential customer starting in August 2022 would decrease from $86.35 to $77.03 per month, which is a 10.8 percent drop.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sacramento gas price could soar above $5 per gallon by spring. Here’s what we know so far

Sacramento’s national pump price is predicted to soar to over $5 by spring, according to a new gas report. According to GasBuddy, a fuel-saving website, most major U.S. cities could see prices peak around $4 per gallon. But California cities like Sacramento could see average prices for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline reach between $4.95 and $5.25 this year.
Orange Leader

Oil demand expected to rise, how will that impact gas prices?

After a run of falling gas prices, the country’s motorists have seen things stabilize. “Oil prices have started to rise as omicron hasn’t been as severe as initially feared, leading to optimism that perhaps oil demand will start to rise in the weeks ahead as cases will eventually plateau,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Gas Prices Remain 10 Cents Above National Average, AAA Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts gas prices didn’t move over the holidays, according to AAA, meaning local drivers are still paying about a dime more than the national average. The average cost per gallon in the state is $3.38 compared to $3.28 nationally, AAA’s survey found. “Prices have been trending downward, which is good news for motorists,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “Factors such as the continuing impact of COVID and the willingness of OPEC nations to increase oil production will play a role in what prices we see at the pumps throughout the first quarter of the year.” The price per gallon in the state is three cents lower than it was a month ago, but $1.17 higher than this time last year.  
Boston Herald

US natural gas in for a wild 2022

U.S. natural gas is in for another wild year as the insularity that once shielded North American energy consumers from overseas turmoil disintegrates. Benchmark American gas futures climbed almost 45% in 2021 for the strongest annual performance in half a decade after a deadly freeze that crippled output was followed by summer heatwaves that lifted demand and hindered efforts to stow away supplies for winter.
CNBC

Oil dips below $78 as early 2022 rally peters out

Libyan output to drop 200,000 bpd due to pipeline maintenance. Oil slipped below $78 a barrel on Monday as OPEC+ looked set to agree to a further oil output increase and concern persisted about the demand impact of rising coronavirus cases, despite hopes of a further recovery in 2022. OPEC...
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Essential Item Is Plunging

The November consumer price index report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed an overall increase of 6.8% compared to the same month last year – the greatest increase since 1982. This all but shattered the argument that inflation would begin to slow, or that it would be transitory. The surge was due to […]
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Hold Gains Following Crude Inventory Draw

This week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw for crude oil to be 3.09 million barrels. U.S. crude inventories have shed some 68 million barrels since the beginning of the year. In the previous week, the API reported a draw in oil inventories of 3.670 million barrels,...
TheStreet

Energy Expert: US Oil Output Will Bounce Back in 2022

U.S. oil production is poised to rebound next year, as the U.S. interrupts OPEC’s market dominance, says veteran energy expert Daniel Yergin. “The U.S. is back,” the vice chairman of IHS Markit told CNBC. “For the last year, it’s been OPEC+ running the show. But U.S. production is coming back already, and it’s going to come back more in 2022.”
