Immigration

INM deports over 4,500 people this year due to legal violations

By Around Mexico
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMexico City, Mexico — The National Migration Institute (INM) says more than 4,500 people have been deported from Mexico for legal violations after being rejected for residency. INM detailed that the rejected applicants were deported for crimes such...

