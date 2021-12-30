ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Tete, LA

One lane open on I-10 East following vehicle fire

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnZAC_0dZ84c8b00

State Police say I-10 East near Grosse Tete is back open to one lane following a vehicle fire Thursday morning.

Troopers say that first responders are working to clear the scene of a vehicle fire at mile post 137 eastbound of I-10 near Grosse Tete. One lane has been opened for traffic but, the back-up is several miles in length.

State Police are asking that drivers avoid the area if possible.

Delays should be expected as crews work to clear the roadway completely.

Visit 511la.org for alternate routes and roadway conditions.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

One person arrested in crash that killed Eunice city clerk

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies say they have arrested one person in connection with the New Year's Eve crash that left a Eunice city clerk dead. Sarah Zaunbrecher Chapman, 40, of Eunice was booked with first-offense DWI, reckless operation, no seatbelt, negligent vehicular injury and vehicular homicide. Records show she posted bond and was released on Saturday.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Grosse Tete, LA
Grosse Tete, LA
Traffic
KATC News

KATC News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy