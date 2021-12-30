ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Caltrans: Avoid nonessential travel through the Sierra

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTH7y_0dZ84Wn700

As winter storms continue across the state, Caltrans is asking you to avoid traveling through the Sierra unless you have an essential reason.

Officials say they have deployed over 1,300 staff members who are working 24-hour rotating shifts to clear roads and assist communities impacted by the snow.

"We're strongly recommending only essential trips happen at this time. If you have to move essential goods across the region or across the state. If you have to make an essential trip understand. If it's just a trip to visit family and friends stay off the roads."
Toks Omishakin, director for Caltrans

According to Caltrans, more than $22 million of damage has been reported due to the storms so far.

The California Office of Emergency Services is also connecting with local and federal agencies to aid in the recovery effort.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

I-80 Fully Reopened To Some Through Sierra After Days Of Problems From Heavy Snow

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — After a deluge of snow wreaked havoc on Sierra highways, crews are starting to make some headway in reopening roads. As of early Tuesday night, Caltrans says Interstate 80 was back open in both directions for passenger vehicles and essential commercial vehicles. Though the eastbound lanes opened Tuesday afternoon, the westbound lanes remained closed between Colfax and the Nevada State Line due to low visibility and other problems since the weekend. #TrafficAlert:⚠️Westbound & eastbound I-80 now OPEN to ONLY ESSENTIAL COMMERICAL TRUCKS & vehicles.🥳 Permit loads & non-essential commercial trucks are NOT permitted to use the interstate at...
PLACERVILLE, CA
sfbayca.com

‘Impossible’ Sierra travel conditions as cold lowers snow levels across Bay Area

The National Weather Service said Sunday evening to expect snow on some Bay Area peaks through Tuesday morning. Snow levels will drop to “around 1,000-1,500 feet tonight into Monday morning,” the NWS said on its Twitter account. Mountain travel will remain “difficult to impossible,” it said, as most passes remain closed into Monday.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caltrans#Winter Storms#Sierra
KCRA.com

Interstate 80 closure affects Sierra travel and business

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Road and highway conditions in the Sierra were bad enough Sunday for an all-out Interstate-80 closure between Colfax and the Nevada state line. Caltrans and CHP routed eastbound vehicles off the interstate at its junction with SR-174. The higher the elevation, the more of a...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘You Need To Get The Most Grip That You Can’: Chain Controls Greet Drivers As Caltrans Urges Essential-Only Travel In Sierra

AUBURN (CBS13) — As winter weather moved in again, so did chain controls on Interstate 80. While both eastbound and westbound remain open on Wednesday, Caltrans is urging only essential travel. “I was told down the line on the CB radio [that] it’s packed down there at Applegate,” said David Huerta. Huerta pulled over along I-80 in Auburn to install his snow chains. His company provides them and he is happy to put them on sooner rather than later to be safe. “A lot of these cars, 4 wheelers, are not moving over and they got all the lanes over there and...
AUBURN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Health Services
ksro.com

CalTrans Warns Against Driving in the Sierra Nevada

This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol Truckee Division shows only the peaked roof of a structure visible, buried in snowdrifts in the Donner Pass area of the Sierra Nevada just west of Truckee, Calif., that remained closed Wednesday morning, Feb. 27, 2019. The California Department of Transportation reported that a Sierra maintenance yard above 6,000 feet had received 30 inches of snow on Tuesday. Several mountain and foothill roads were repeatedly closed because of whiteout conditions or to clear trucks and cars that spun out on the slippery pavement. The fierce weather was driven by a river of atmospheric moisture stretching from Hawaii. (California Highway Patrol via AP)
TRUCKEE, CA
ksro.com

Incoming Snow Will Make Sierra Travel Difficult

Driving conditions in the Sierra are going to range from difficult to impossible later this week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Forecasters say up to a foot of snow could fall in the higher elevations above seven-thousand feet. Wind gusts up to 75-miles-per-hour are expected over the ridge tops. A Winter Storm Watch will then kick in later on Wednesday and continue all the way through Sunday. Heavier snowfall is projected, and higher elevations could see up to eight feet by the end of the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
Plumas County News

Plumas County Sheriff: Avoid mountain travel

The Plumas County Sheriff and California Highway Patrol are asking motorists to avoid mountain travel. This evening, Dec. 26, the dispatch center is being inundated with calls from motorists trapped on the Gold Lake Highway, La Porte Road and the Quincy/Oro Highway over Bucks Lake Road. These three roadways are closed for the winter.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Snow causes slow holiday travel in the Sierra

KINGVALE, Calif. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with snow in the Sierra in Northern California. Interstate 80 was busy all day Thursday, with chains required amid the winter weather. But that did not stop people from getting on the road to travel for the Christmas holiday.
TRAFFIC
FOX40

Sierra travelers see long drive times as storm continues to affect traffic

KINGVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The snow in the Sierra tested the patience of drivers trying to get up and over the summit Thursday night.  It’s been anything but smooth sailing in the higher elevations. It can take more than twice as long to travel distances, and at times, drivers are not going anywhere as traffics […]
TRAFFIC
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy