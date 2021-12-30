ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

DMX Recorded a Double Disc Gospel Album

By Zuliesuivie
 7 days ago

Source: Gregory Bojorquez / Getty

A new Rolling Stone article reveals DMX was working on a gospel-influenced double album.The titles of the albums are Walk With Me Now (hip hop) and
You’ll Fly With Me (profanity-free spiritual offerings).

The album was recorded in the late 2000’s when DMX went to Arizona.

According to The Source, DMX, ambitious to perform the gospel album on tour at Southern megachurches and wanted to open his own church, House of the Afflicted, where he would minister to the homeless and those who struggle with addiction.

While some of the songs leaked, a majority are stored away on hard drives.

