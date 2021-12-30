Chris Brown Announces New Album, NFT, Movie & Artwork

Shortly after midnight on Thursday (December 30) Chris Brown announced the “Breezy era starts in January,” on Twitter and on his Instagram Stories.

“CAN’T WAIT TO SHOW YOU GUYS ALL THE STUFF IVE BEEN WORKING ON . (MUSIC, NFT, ART, [MOVIE] ALBUM, VISUALS, ETC)” Brown tweeted.

Team Breezy has been waiting on new music since the release of his 2019 album, “Indigo.”

Brown announced a short film entitled “Breezy” is also on the way. The “Dueces” hitmaker has been working on music since the summer. In addition to the news of the “Breezy era,” Chris is celebrating crossing the threshold of 100 million followers on Instagram.

What has Chris Brown’s best album so far?

