Lancaster County, PA

PA Man Sentenced In July 4th Snapchat Shooting That Injured 4

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Mark Ivie Jr. Photo Credit: Lancaster County DA

A 21-year-old Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 24 to 50 years behind bars for a Fourth of July shooting over a fight that began on Snapchat in 2020, authorities announced Thursday.

Mark Ivie Jr., of Ephrata, was convicted of five counts of aggravated assault and multiple other charges after opening fire at a group of men with an AR-15 at his family's home on July 5, the Lancaster County DA said.

Sentencing Judge Donald Totaro said he was not giving a “volume discount” due to there being multiple victims in the shooting, and ordered consecutive sentences for each victim.

A former coworker of Ivie's previously testified that Ivie had criticized a music video posted to Snapchat, leading him to respond to the post and start an argument.

The former coworker, who had been having a Fourth of July cookout with five other friends, continued arguing with Ivie Jr. until the latter sent his Blackberry Lane address for the two to have a fistfight.

The six unarmed individuals showed up at the residence at Blackberry Lane as Ivie Jr. and his father, Mark Ivie Sr., waited out front of the house and went down to meet them on the sidewalk.

Ivie Sr. had an AR-15 rifle, and a fight ensued between Ivie Jr. and a member of the group -- which went to the ground.

Everyone got back to their feet and Ivie Sr. handed the gun to Ivie Jr. before the father threw a punch toward one of the men. Immediately after, Ivie Jr. took off the safety and fired 14 rounds at the group of men, striking four of them while two bullets went into nearby houses.

The initial gunfire caused the men to run, and video evidence showed Ivie Jr. maneuvering around a truck to continue firing.

The entire incident was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance system.

Mark Ivie Sr., 44, faces one count of criminal conspiracy, six counts of aggravated assault and a count of simple assault at his upcoming trial. He is presumed innocent.

Ephrata Police Detective Graeme Quinn filed charges, testified, and attended the trial and sentencing

