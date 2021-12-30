What Do Ellen Degeneres, The Guinness Book Of World Records And Mentos Have In Common? Mr. Science Steve Spangler! Steve Shares His Meteoric Rise From A Grade School Science Teacher To TV Celebrity And Regular On The Ellen Show – and With Big Fun!
With more than 1,500 television appearances and multiple Emmy awards to his credit, Steve is also a regular guest on the Ellen DeGeneres Show where she dubbed him America’s Science Teacher. Steve’s catalog of videos featured on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and now TikTok...realtytimes.com
Comments / 0