Cohocton, NY

Teenager charged with vehicular manslaughter in Cohocton fatal crash

By Brandon Kyc, Carl Aldinger
 4 days ago

COHOCTON, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have arrested a teenager in connection to the fatal accident that happened in Cohocton on December 29.

New York State Police arrested Owen Kirsch, 19, of Olean was arrested around 6 p.m., almost two hours after the accident.

Kirsch was charged with first-degree Vehicular Manslaughter (a class-C felony), Driving While Intoxicated, and Aggravated DWI. According to the arrest report, this was Kirsch’s first DWI offense.

On Dec. 29 around 4:30 p.m. state police responded to a two-vehicle fatal accident on SR 371 in Cohocton.

Both vehicles were traveling northbound when the lead vehicle slowed to make a left turn into a driveway, this is when the second vehicle struck the lead vehicle from behind.

State police confirm that a passenger in the lead vehicle died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

