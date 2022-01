FOXBORO, Mass. — After taking a year off, the New England Patriots are back in the NFL playoffs. New England punched its playoff ticket Sunday thanks to its 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans’ 34-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins. It’s important to note that the Patriots would not have clinched a playoff berth if not for the Titans, as the Las Vegas Raiders wound up beating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. New England entered the day needing a win over Jacksonville and a loss from either Miami or Vegas to earn a playoff spot.

