Mill Valley, CA

Mill Valley family takes COVID testing to new level ahead of New Year's Eve party

By Brooks Jarosz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILL VALLEY, Calif. - As New Year’s Eve events get canceled amid the omicron variant surge, there’s one house party in Marin County that is still on, as long as all guests show up to get a negative COVID-19 PCR test hours before the party begins. Andrew...

LA County hospital responds to FOX 11 report of body bags placed outside

GARDENA, Calif. - The Los Angeles County hospital at the center of a FOX 11 investigation says it no longer has an overcrowding situation at its facilities. After FOX 11 aired a report on Pipeline Health's Memorial Hospital of Gardena leaving body bags outside a temporary cooling unit, the hospital reached out to provide some additional context on how it has handled the deceased patients.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Navy Pier New Year’s Eve Parties To Require Masks, Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Result

CHICAGO (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in Chicago, Navy Pier is putting precautions in place for its New Year’s Eve celebration this week. All visitors for New Year’s Eve, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear masks indoors. The masks must cover everyone’s nose and mouth and must remain on when people are not actively eating or drinking. Further, anyone entering either the Offshore Rooftop & Bar or the New Year on the Pier party must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result from no more than 72 hours before the event. Anyone attending the New Year on the Pier party at the Aon Grand Ballroom also must pass a temperature check. Anyone with an elevated temperature will need to take a rapid COVID-19 test on the spot, and anyone who tests positive will have to leave. Those who have to leave will be issued a refund. Anyone entering the party, regardless of temperature result, can take the free COVID test when entering. Masks must be worn for the entirety of the party.
CHICAGO, IL
COVID-19 hospitalizations eclipse summer surge in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations have surpassed the number reached during the summer surge -- which was fueled by the contagious Delta variant -- and the figure is nearing the peak from the first wave in the summer of 2020, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
COVID-19 hospitalizations surge past 2,000 mark in LA County hospitals

LOS ANGELES - The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County surged well above the 2,000 mark Tuesday amid a surge in infections that has seen daily case numbers skyrocket over the past two weeks. According to state figures, there were 2,240 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hunter Lewis: Hope dwindling in search for missing CSULB student

The search for a missing 21-year-old Cal State Long Beach student has sadly turned into a recovery mission following a grim discovery. Pieces of a canoe were found on Trinidad Bay in Humboldt County are spelling out a tragic ending, according to the missing student's dad. Hunter Lewis, a junior...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Matt Willis
LA County: Nearly 1 in 4 people testing positive for COVID

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County is once again reporting an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases. The Los Angeles County Public Health on New Year's Eve reported 27,091 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths across the county. Friday's new numbers shatter the previous day's new COVID cases in Los Angeles County, which was 20,198.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Last storm of 2021 makes travel difficult in San Bernardino mountain area

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - It’s taken as much as 3 even 4 hours, to get from the flatlands to Running Springs on Freeway 330. The closure of Freeway 18, where Caltrans crews are trying to repair damage from Christmas storms – including a huge sinkhole – has forced many drivers to detour to other routes like the 330. According to Caltrans, the 18 will be closed for at least three weeks.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

