Committee issues subpoenas for its Ravnsborg impeachment study

By Bob Mercer, Perry Groten
 4 days ago

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The special House committee looking into whether to recommend the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has just wrapped up its two-day session.

The panel has issued five subpoenas for people to testify before the panel. The committee will meet again on Jan. 17.

The subpoenas were issued for Craig Price, the Department of Public Safety secretary for South Dakota, and other witnesses who worked at the crash scene and subsequent investigation.

They will be called to testify on either January 18 or January 19, Representative Mike Stevens said.

Others are Jeramie Quam, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation; John G. Daily, Jackson Hole (Wyoming) Scientific Investigations ; Joe Arenz, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation; and John Berndt, South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The car Ravnsborg was driving struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever at the west edge of Highmore along US 14 on the night of September 12, 2020. Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher he didn’t know what he had hit. Boever’s body wasn’t found until the next morning by Ravnsborg. Investigators determined Ravnsborg’s car was on the shoulder when it hit Boever.

South Dakota inmates sue to get mental health treatment

Several agencies and offices also will receive subpoenas for documents. Representative Steven Haugaard said they are the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Jackson Hole Scientific Investigations; and the Hyde County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The North Dakota bureau conducted interviews with Ravnsborg. Hyde County deputy state’s attorney Emily Sovell led the prosecution of Ravnsborg. His attorney pleaded no-contest to two second-class misdemeanors.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch said the committee will meet January 17 to work on redactions on documents that could be publicly released.

Our Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer has been looking into whether it was legal for the House Select Committee on Investigation to meet in secret for nearly all of their two days in Pierre.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

