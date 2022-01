Partnership Between MU and Local Community Mental Health Center. Under a new agreement between one of Missouri’s largest community mental health centers and the state’s largest institution of higher education, Burrell Behavioral Health and MU will partner to provide educational opportunities for Burrell employees seeking a Master of Social Work degree from MU’s School of Social Work. Under Burrell’s tuition assistance program, employees who qualify and are selected to receive assistance — and who also meet MU School of Social Work admission criteria — will receive $10,000 from Burrell toward their advanced degree. Selected employees will be able to pursue a Master of Social Work degree online or in person. In exchange for the financial assistance, the employees agree to continue working for Burrell for at least three years following the completion of the Master in Social Work program.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO