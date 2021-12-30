ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the Ground Up

By Lauren Sable Freiman
Cover picture for the articleNew growth and expanded entertainment options for Mid-Missouri. As he’s traveled the country with his family, Nic Parks has made a point to visit as many entertainment districts as possible. From Branson to Kansas City to St. Louis and beyond Missouri, Parks has been taking notes on attractions and entertainment venues...

Resources, Expertise, Support

Midwest Computech: providing IT services and support since 1982. What began as Young’s Typewriter IBM dealer, in Sedalia, has grown into a one-stop shop for IT services across Missouri — one that continues to expand into Arkansas, Kansas, and Illinois. Midwest Computech provides managed IT services and support to businesses, school districts, and both city and county governments. This includes backend support and technical expertise as well as the hardware and software for a service.
SEDALIA, MO
A Local Cause in Motion

Local Motion — formerly known as PedNet — rebrands to reflect advocacy focus. If you have walked, biked, driven, or ridden transit on Columbia’s transportation system — in short, if you’ve gone anywhere — you have likely benefited from the work of Local Motion.
TRAFFIC
Barbara Buffaloe

I am currently running for mayor of Columbia because I love this community. As a candidate for mayor, the job right now involves a lot of meeting with community stakeholders and finding out from them what the important issues are facing our community. Talking to people about the city we all hold dear to our hearts is kind of my jam, and I love meeting new people.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fahrenheit 911: Heat, cities and climate literacy from the ground up

Shareable is partnering with Tufts University on this special series hosted by professor Julian Agyeman (Co-chair of Shareable’s Board) and [email protected]. Initially designed for Tufts students, faculty, and alumni, the colloquium has been opened up to the public with the support of Shareable, and The Kresge Foundation. [email...
ENVIRONMENT
Mic

The first natural disaster of 2022 is already here

People in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado, are starting the year with a bizarre, tragic sight: snow-covered roads in Boulder County running through residential areas where the homes have been abandoned and destroyed. On Thursday, Dec. 30, an out-of-control fire started burning and quickly blew through the nearby towns of Superior and Louisville. The threat presented by the massive blaze forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate; so far, the flames have destroyed more than 1,000 houses and injured at least seven people. Three people were reported missing and are feared to have died in the fires.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Another Winter Storm Is Already Heading For Colorado With More Snow For Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – For the second day in a row, Colorado will be completely dry on Monday from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains. Then another winter storm will restore snow in the mountains on Tuesday before the snow eventually reaches Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday. Before the storm arrives, temperatures will warm another 5 to 10 degrees on Monday compared to Sunday which was already significantly warmer compared to New Year’s Day. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach at least 40 degrees and many areas in the immediate metro area will climb closer to 50...
COLORADO STATE
NBCMontana

Some local flights delayed, canceled Monday morning

MISSOULA, Mont. — Travelers are scrambling to get home after winter storms and staffing shortages forced cancellations at airports across the country. The flight status boards shows at Bozeman Yellowstone International there have been three cancellations for Monday. Two of those flights are to Denver at 6:45 a.m. and 10:35 a.m., another is to San Francisco at 7:37 a.m.
MISSOULA, MT
24/7 Wall St.

The 50 Drunkest Counties in America

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
connectcre.com

Meridian Arranges $73M Ground-Up Financing for Kennesaw Multifam

Meridian Capital Group has arranged $73 million in ground-up construction financing for a multifamily development in Kennesaw, GA. The non-recourse, five-year, floating-rate loan was provided by a life insurance company and features full-term, interest-only payments. This transaction was negotiated by Meridian managing directors, Jonathan Zilber and Joel Chetner, and VP...
KENNESAW, GA
Ocala Star Banner

100 served: Clinton Burns' 100th birthday celebrated with parade, free McDonald's burgers

DUNNELLON — Family, friends and residents turned out Saturday to mark the 100th birthday of World War II veteran and beloved resident Clinton C. Burns. The event even was featured on the Dunnellon McDonald's sign: "Mr. Burns' Birthday Bash 12-31.” Burns, who was born on Jan. 2, 1922, usually frequents the McDonald's twice a day and has regular visitors...
DUNNELLON, FL
The Independent

DC weather - live: Snow wreaks havoc with hundreds of drivers stranded on I-95 in Virginia

Heavy snow has wrought havoc on the Washington, DC area, leaving hundreds of drivers stranded on a major roadway in Virginia. A massive pile-up clogged a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 overnight after a crash involving six tractor-trailers on Monday afternoon. The collision caused no injuries but brought traffic to a standstill along the US East Coast’s main north-south highway, and it became impossible to move as the snow accumulated. Hours passed with hundreds of motorists posting increasingly desperate messages on social media about running out of fuel, food, and water.Authorities were still struggling to reach the stranded motorists on Tuesday morning amid treacherous freezing road conditions throughout the region.Meanwhile, the snow caused headaches in the nation’s capital, trapping President Joe Biden inside Air Force One on Monday. Read More I-95 crash: Drivers stuck on Virginia highway for more than 15 hours amid snowstorm chaos‘He looks like a badass’: Video of Biden emerging from snowed in Air Force One goes viral
TRAFFIC
Tri-County Independent

Pike County highlights Kimbles Bridge reopening

MILFORD - With the completion of major repairs and reopening of the Kimbles Bridge in Lackawaxen Township, Commissioner Chairman Matthew Osterberg, December 15, pointed to how valuable it was to make use of the $5 car registration fee to upgrade county bridges and roads. Lackawaxen Township officials reported on their...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

McKeesport reorganizes; Cherepko details blight plan

Like many other municipal government bodies across Pennsylvania, McKeesport city council reorganized Monday night. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MCKEESPORT, PA

