Fort Wayne, IN

Komets: Fake account asking ticket giveaway contestants for credit card info

 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Scammers have “ruined” a Fort Wayne Komets ticket giveaway contest.

The team said in a post on Facebook that a fake Komets account was contacting “winners” of a recent ticket giveaway the team launched. The account then asked the fans for credit card information, the team said.

“Please do not enter your credit card information for anything related to this contest,” the Komets said. “Real winners will be contacted through a message and will only be asked for a name to leave tickets under at Will Call.”

The K’s were giving away tickets to their popular New Year’s Eve game against the Iowa Heartlanders at the Memorial Coliseum. Fans were asked to ‘Like’ and share the post and tag a friend or family member to bring to the game.

The Komets released the following statement:

“Last night we were informed of a potential scam with our New Year’s Eve Facebook ticket promotion. We promptly took action to resolve the issue and informed our fans that it was indeed fraudulent and not to give any information on the link. The organization certainly would never send a form email to anyone asking for their personal information. “

To enter the contest, visit the Komets Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

