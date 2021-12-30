ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jorginho Sends Message to Chelsea Forwards as He 'Hopes' He Does Not Finish as Top Goalscorer Again

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has sent a message to his strikers to score more goals as he admitted he hopes he does not finish the season as the Blues' top scorer again.

Jorginho ended last season with the most goals for Chelsea, scoring all seven Premier League goals from the penalty spot.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Jorginho has sent a message to his forwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kCboL_0dZ7xBeN00

When asked about finishing as the highest goalscorer last season, Jorginho admitted: "It’s just happened like that! I hope our strikers can score, score, score and be the top scorers and not me, to be honest."

Chelsea smashed their club record fee to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club from Inter Milan and the striker has shown an improvement in goalscoring form as of late, netting in his last two matches.

The Belgian has been unlucky this season, missing a period through injury before testing positive for Covid-19 and missing a further ten days during December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305e7K_0dZ7xBeN00
IMAGO / Focus Images

Jorginho has kept up his goalscoring form this season, scoring a brace of penalties against Aston Villa just days after scoring a last minute winner against Leeds United from the spot.

So far this season Jorginho leads the way once again in terms of scoring, with nine goals across all competitions. Lukaku is joint second alongside Mason Mount wiht seven goals, the Belgian boasting the highest goals per 90 minutes ratio of 0.56.

Timo Werner surprisingly has the least minutes per goal rate for the Blues, averaging a goal every 157 minutes played as Jorginho encourages his forwards to score more.

