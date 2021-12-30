ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama is 'gonna be okay' following hospital visit

By Joe Cingrana
 5 days ago

Just days after her 16th birthday, Alabama Barker , daughter of blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and his ex, Shana Moakler , shared an IG story revealing a recent trip to the emergency room.

While there was no reason given for her visit, Alabama gave followers the A-OK after her visit to the ER and thanked everyone for their well-wishes and making sure she was safe and sound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bv8gM_0dZ7x3fo00
Photo credit instagram.com/alabamaluellabarker

For her birthday on December 24, Alabama spent the day tubing with her dad Travis and soon-to-be stepmom Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Reign Disick.

