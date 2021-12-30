ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Octopus: Making Contact Preview

vegaspbs.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow an Alaskan professor as he raises and studies...

video.vegaspbs.org

KRON4

Best octopus Squishmallow

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Squishmallow, the award-winning and extra-soft brand of stuffed animals, make for very huggable plush toys and valuable collectibles. They offer a range of cuddly creatures, from insects to woodland animals to sea life. Different types of fans are probably looking for different things in a Squishmallow.
vt-world.com

My Octopus Teacher

You’ve heard about the latest decadent trend: super rich guys fly a little rocket ship up through the clouds and into the Earth’s upper atmosphere. I suppose they are in search of a temporary thrill or an ego boost. Who knows?. What I do know is that briefly...
Shropshire Star

Cat owners banned from keeping animals after pet's eyes burst

A couple who allowed their cat to become emaciated and suffer with ruptured eyes have been banned from keeping all animals for life. Peter Rogers, aged 64, and Debbie Rogers, 60, appeared before Telford Magistrates’ Court for sentencing after neglecting their Persian cat Toffee, who was so poorly she had to be put down.
earth.com

Scientists rally against the world’s first octopus farm

The world’s first octopus farm is set to open in Spain next year. However, this news has been met with dismay by many scientists and conservationists. According to them, since octopuses are intelligent, sentient creatures able to feel pain and a whole range of emotions, they should never be reared for food.
Vegetarian Times

The World’s First Commercial Octopus Farm Is Set to Open – Despite Objections from Scientists and Activists

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. In Spain’s Canary Islands, seafood company Nueva Pescanova is working to open the world’s first-ever commercial octopus farm with plans to bring its farmed octopus meat to market by 2023. That announcement has set off alarm bells with scientists, conservationists, and animal welfare advocates, the BBC reports.
Telegraph

Chris Packham: ‘As it turns out, octopuses are complete escape artists’

It was Easter 1981, and I was a 20-year-old zoology student at the University of Southampton, about to set off on my first trip abroad without my parents. It was a two-week field trip, travelling with a group of fellow students to Zahara de los Atunes in Andalucia in southern Spain to explore the local wildlife.
One Green Planet

Conservationists Outraged at Opening of World’s First Octopus Farm

News that the world’s first commercial octopus farm may be underway has scientists and conservationists shocked and outraged. Many argue that such intelligent and sentience creatures shouldn’t be commercially reared for food. Stacey Tonkin, one of five aquarists at Bristol Aquarium, argues that octopuses should be protected as...
healththoroughfare.com

Researchers Give Octopuses MDMA For Science’s Sake

Let’s take a break from covid 19-related news and try to have a bit of fun checking out what else is going on these days. It’s been just revealed that new research that’s been published in Current Biology reveals the fact that experts at Johns Hopkins University dosed a species of octopus with MDMA, and the octopuses seemed to enjoy it.
natureworldnews.com

Marine Researchers Successfully Cultured Pygmy Zebra Octopus

For years, scientists have studied the foundations of biology using only a few creatures. Fruit flies, zebrafish, and mice, for example, all have short lifespans, tiny bodies that can be raised in the lab for several generations, and have been designed for genetic research. Until recently, scientists have lacked access...
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
psychologytoday.com

Why Your Cat Will Always Be Your Baby, According to Science

Cat owners often see their cats as their babies, despite their independent nature. Indeed, many features of cats mimic those of human babies, eliciting a strong care-taking desire due to evolutionary forces. Care-taking behaviors may result in an attachment between humans and their cats, much like the bond between a...
petguide.com

9 Bizarre Things Cats Love to Lick

Let’s just say it out loud: Cats can be weird. Like, really weird. Just look at some of the bizarre things they love to lick. Must be the catnip…. Whether you’ve always had a cat in your family or you recently became the owner of a frisky feline, you might have noticed that these animals can be a little weird sometimes. Sure, they’re full of love and usually up for having fun by running at full speed across the house or tossing a toy into the air, but there are other behaviors that might cause you to question your kitty’s sanity. One of those behaviors is licking.
thesprucepets.com

3 Reasons Cats Rub Against Your Legs

One behavior cats do frequently that is unique to them is that they like to rub up against people and objects. Sometimes it occurs while you're carrying laundry down the stairs, but oftentimes it occurs when you arrive home after being out for the day. What is your cat trying...
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
New Pittsburgh Courier

Why do cats knead with their paws?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do cats like to pat their paws on a soft blanket? – Anonymous. Do you ever see your cat shifting his front...
