Heading into 2022 with Lots of Good Books

thebuzzmagazines.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Happy (early) New Year! I hope everyone had a safe and healthy holiday. I am ready for the new year and hope 2022 will be better...

thebuzzmagazines.com

Comments / 0

Fortune

22 new books to consider reading in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. 2021 has been an up-and-down year for the book publishing industry. Although book sales—especially print—were up during the first few months while people were still stuck at home, supply chain problems in the latter half of the year stunted deliveries and took a bit of shine away from the last (and usually, most lucrative) quarter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Gadsden Times

Looking for a good book? Here are the Gadsden Public Library's most-borrowed books of 2021

In a year where events conspired to keep people indoors, there should have been ample time for reading. What books did Gadsden residents find refuge in during 2021?. Mysteries and thrillers seems to have been the adult fiction ticket for Gadsden readers, and James Patterson seemed to be a favorite writer. Here's a list of the top 25 books Gadsden Public Library patrons checked out between Jan. 1 and Dec. 27.
GADSDEN, AL
Parade

A Year in Review—These are the 40 Best Books of 2021

Wartime London, 1400s Constantinople, Mad Men-era air travel and a summer on Cape Cod. This year provided us with fearlessly imagined characters and a slate of highly anticipated books that brought us to lands far away from COVID testing sites. To celebrate the year in publishing, we’ve gathered the best...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#Life On Earth#Million Dollar Babies#The High House#Italian#Adele Myers Angels
