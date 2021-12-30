Celebrating New Year’s Eve - Champagne or Sparkling Wine?

Tesco Finest Premier Cru Champagne, France NV (£21, Tesco) As I’ve written in these pages before, t This is a golden age for sparkling wine and the choices for giving 2022 a sparkling welcome are more appealing and diverse than they’ve ever been. Let’s start with some of the cheaper options. If you like your fizz with r a little sweetness and gentle foaminess, a prosecco-alike from near Bologna, such as Taste the Difference Pignoletto Vino Spumante Brut NV (£9, Sainsbury’s), or, even better, the apple-snow light fluffiness of the Languedoc’s Antech Blanquette de Limoux Méthode Ancestrale NV (£10, thewinesociety.com) are both good candidates for midnight on Friday. For something drier, but still in that circa-£10 spot, Marks & Spencer’s Cava Prestige Brut NV (£10) is a wine of real depth and character, while Jansz Premium Cuvée NV is a bright, toasty example of the pristine Tasmanian fizz style at a very good 20%-off price (£14.39 until 2 January, Waitrose). Tesco’s stylish, creamy Premier Cru is my pick of this year’s crop of supermarket own-label champagnes.

