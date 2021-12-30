Unique Hobbies in 2022

If 2021 was the year of sourdough starters and new adventures in bread baking, what can we expect for 2022? As we say goodbye to the fun distraction of the holiday season and stare down what looks to be another long, cold winter spent mostly indoors, let’s explore the giant world...
When people think about their lives in the 1990s compared to today, they may not imagine things as being that different. Only when you sit down and think about the activities you used to enjoy every day do you remember how much has changed in the past three decades. One...
Carving out some time for personal pursuits can provide a sense of achievement and a break from the daily grind. Hobbies also can improve physical and mental health in a variety of ways. People with tight schedules may think that they're too busy to engage in hobbies. In such instances,...
A group of Ateaze Senior Center members are getting hooked on floral design, winning an award for their wreath design just a few months after starting their new hobby. “It’s amazing how you can just take just five flowers, and make something out of them,” Susan Karasinski, a student in the senior center’s new floral design class, said while making a Christmas arrangement this month.
The Winter Solstice and the darkest days of winter are behind us now as we head into a new year, but we won’t notice much difference in the length of days for a while. Until the days run long into the evening again, we will need something to occupy our time, and there are many activities to choose from. Classic hobbies like painting, reading, making model airplanes, playing music, and solving jigsaw puzzles, among many others, are fantastic pastimes for the whole family. However, there are some great activities worth checking out that don’t typically make the “most popular hobbies” lists. More information on each hobby can be found in books from your local library or bookstore, or through a quick search online.
During the pandemic, millions of people found themselves with more leisure time than ever before. Many made the most of that newfound free time by exploring new hobbies and interests. Hobbies are beneficial in various ways. According to Psychology Today, hobbies help structure time; promote flow, a sort of meditative...
How do you blend businesses closing, a school scandal, a royal interview, the return of in-person events, and an inclusive playground?. You just ask artist extraordinaire Karen Folsom to take on the project. On the cover, you will find a playful moment with 13-year-old entrepreneur Marco DiPadova (upper left), the...
This video from the YouTube channel Just for the fun of it has some really useful tips and jigs for working with glues, painting round parts, using 1-2-3 blocks, and more. I especially love the tip on making a CA glue applicator for tiny, tight spaces by sinking a sewing needle into a small dowel (or old brush handle) with the loop of the needle sticking out. This loop will deliver more glue to where you need it.
WHETHER you live in a one-bedroom flat or a five-bedroomed house, we all want to give the illusion that we live in a luxe, expensive home. And one interior designer has taken to TikTok to share the four quick and easy tricks you can try to make your abode look and feel more expensive than it actually is.
Lele B’s Boutique has fun, unique treasures for individuals with a sense of fashion and humor. Owner Michelle Lenzi has filled her shop with jewelry, clothing, accessories, gifts, and games. “When it comes to gift items, whatever makes me laugh is coming in the store,” says Lenzi. “I like...
More than wall art or furniture, a coffee table book presents an opportunity to express something of yourself in your decor. And, let’s face it, a coffee table book is more decor than actual literature. After all, how it’s meant to be used is right in the name — placed on a coffee table to be casually admired and skimmed through.
A coffee table book is something for you and your guests to enjoy, but it’s also a great way to showcase your interests. Do you love a particular fashion designer or filmmaker? There’s probably a coffee table book for that....
While Glen Colby has always had an interest in collecting rocks — picking up arrowheads before he can remember — it wasn’t until he got married to his wife who had a barn and some land to work on that he started selling at various markets. Colby...
Greg Elliott has had two lifelong passions — cars and art — and has combined them into a side business. “I used to draw in high school all the time. I’ve done pencil portraits, but I kind of gotten away from that,” he said. “I used to race down at Hiway 92 Raceway. I raced three different cars. I raced a mini-stock first.”
Growing up, hobbies seem to come naturally, whether it is quirky collections or fishing. As an adult, cultivating a new hobby can be daunting, with the demands of life, but during the pandemic, millions of people found themselves with more leisure time than ever before. Many made the most of that newfound free time by exploring new hobbies and interests.
Real estate developer Samantha Marulli and her son were visiting her parents in Connecticut over the summer when she stumbled upon an old dollhouse that belonged to her niece in the basement. That dollhouse became the inspiration for a new hobby of putting new life into old dollhouses. "I’d never...
Take in fairy tale views of the Empire State Building at Somewhere Nowhere’s new Teardrop Igloos Experience!. Explore the ultimate fantasy land at Somewhere Nowhere—NYC’s magical rooftop lounge and highest nightclub. The bi-level space just launched 14 intimate igloos that are perfect for keeping rooftop season going all year long.
Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
Comments / 0