Frustrations 'High' for Texans Defense After Saquon Barkley Dominates
The Houston Texans yielded 191 rushing yards, 152 of them to Giants star running back Saquon Barkley
Embiid scores career-high 59, leads 76ers past Jazz 105-98
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points, had 11 rebounds and eight assists to carry the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night. Embiid also blocked seven shots and has clearly rounded back into form over the last...
