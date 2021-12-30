ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top-five NFL Draft prospects playing in the College Football Playoff semifinals

By Stephen Samra
 5 days ago
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

In the past, players have boosted their NFL Draft stock with memorable performances in the College Football Playoff. As all the eyes are focused on your play, it’s telling to see how prospects respond to the pressure.

In some cases it breaks them, but pressure can also make diamonds. With plenty of tremendous players on all four teams, plenty of questions will be answered.

Moreover, Deshaun Watson of Clemson and Sony Michel of Georgia are two players who improved their draft stock due to their performances in the College Football Playoff. This season, it could be one of the stars on either of the four squads, or an unheralded prospect looking to improve their standing.

Time will tell where each player gets drafted. However, Pro Football Focus ranked the top-five NFL Draft prospects playing in the College Football Playoff prior to Friday’s matchups.

Top-five NFL Draft prospects playing in the CFP:

1) DL Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan Wolverines: The No. 1 prospect in the College Football Playoff is also the potential first overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. No singular player has improved their stock more this season than Hutchinson. According to PFF, his performance against Ohio State cemented his status atop their draft boards.

2) OT Evan Neal, Alabama Crimson Tide: If you’re in the market for an offensive tackle, Neal is a tremendous choice. “The mammoth 6-foot-7, 350-pounder is one of the most imposing specimens ever to grace this earth — and he moves like a man 50 pounds lighter,” wrote PFF.

If Neal can keep Bryce Young clean during their matchup against Cincinnati, he could guarantee himself as a top-five pick.

3) LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia Bulldogs: As the best linebacker in the sport, Dean also has shown incredible leadership abilities. Moreover, PFF mentions his game-speed as a reason he’s one of the top NFL Draft prospects in the College Football Playoff.

4) WR Jameson Williams, Alabama Crimson Tide: After transferring to Alabama, Williams has risen up into a sure-fire first rounder. Speed has always killed in the NFL, and Williams has a surplus of it. Expect him to change a team’s offense at the next level.

5) DL David Ojabo, Michigan Wolverines: “If you called this breakout from Ojabo, I don’t believe you,” PFF wrote, regarding Ojabo’s shocking season. “After playing only 26 snaps in all of his Michigan career before 2021, Ojabo has broken out with an 89.3 pass-rushing grade this season.”

As you can see, Ojabo‘s raw pass-rushing ability is something NFL teams will covet. His NFL Draft stock could continue to soar in the College Football Playoff.

