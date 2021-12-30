ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Myanmar military reverts to strategy of massacres, burnings

Trumann Democrat
 5 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — When the young farmhand returned to his village in Myanmar, he found the still smoldering...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Burned Alive#Bangkok#Ap
The Guardian

Save the Children workers missing after 30 villagers reportedly massacred by Myanmar troops

Two people working for Save the Children have gone missing after a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people dead, the international aid group has said. Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, spread on social media in the country, fuelling outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
WORLD
AFP

UN 'horrified' by reports of massacre of civilians in Myanmar

A UN official said Sunday he was "horrified" by credible reports that at least 35 civilians were killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar, and demanded the government launch an investigation. Two workers for non-profit group Save the Children remain missing after their vehicle was among several that were attacked and burned in the incident in eastern Kaya state. A monitoring group and local media have blamed the attack on junta troops. "I condemn this grievous incident and all attacks against civilians throughout the country," United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths said in a statement.
POLITICS
AFP

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar massacre

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday condemned last week's massacre in Myanmar of more than 30 people, including two Save the Children staff, that was blamed on junta troops. The killings took place on Christmas Eve in eastern Kayah state, where pro-democracy rebels have been fighting the military, which took over the government from the democratically elected administration in February. In a statement released Wednesday evening, Security Council members "stressed the need to ensure accountability for this act." They also called "for the immediate cessation of all violence and emphasized the importance of respect for human rights and of ensuring safety of civilians."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KEYT

Save the Children staff confirmed dead in Myanmar massacre

BANGKOK (AP) — The humanitarian group Save the Children says it has confirmed that two of its staff were among at least 35 people who were killed in eastern Myanmar on Christmas Eve in an attack it blamed on the country’s military. It says the two men were caught up in the attack in Kayah state as they were traveling back to their office after conducting humanitarian activities in a nearby community. The army seized power in February, ousting the elected government and arresting top officials. Photos of the attack have spread on social media in Myanmar, fueling outrage against the military. The photos show the charred bodies of over 30 people in burned-out vehicles who were reportedly shot by government troops.
SOCIETY
Boston Herald

Images from massacre in Myanmar fuel outrage

BANGKOK — Photos of the aftermath of a Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Myanmar that reportedly left more than 30 people, including women and children, dead and burned in their vehicles, have spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February.
ASIA
FOX59

S Korea: Unidentified person crosses border into North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military said Sunday that an unidentified person crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea. The person was earlier spotted by surveillance equipment at the eastern portion of the border, known as the Demilitarized Zone, but avoided capture by South Korean troops on Saturday night. The surveillance later […]
POLITICS
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
The Independent

Coalition: 2 armed drones shot down at Baghdad airport

Two armed drones were shot down at the Baghdad airport on Monday, a U.S.-led coalition official said, an attack that coincides with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.There were no reports of damage or injuries from the incident, which was also confirmed by an Iraqi security official. The official with the U.S.-led international coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq told The Associated Press that the C-RAM defense system at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center engaged two fixed wing so-called “suicide drones." The C-RAM system protects American installations in Iraq.“This was a...
MILITARY
AFP

Asia regional rights bastion Taiwan clings to capital punishment

Taiwan's claim to be a regional bastion of human rights is undermined by its retention of capital punishment, activists say as they campaign to exonerate the island's oldest death row prisoner. Now a free man, Hsieh campaigns for abolishing the death penalty, saying his and other exonerations show the capital punishment system is fallible.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy